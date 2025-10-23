Nobody Wants This 3, will there be? Here’s what we know

The romantic series “Nobody Wants This” has just made its return to Netflix with its second season consisting of 10 new episodes available from October 23, 2025. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell return to the small screen to tell all the good and bad of relationships, offering not only fun serial entertainment but also and above all beautiful reflections on love, family, marriage.

But after seeing “Nobody Wants This 2,” what do we know about its continuation? Will there be a third season of the series or not? Or will this romantic tale stop here? Let’s find out together.

Nobody Wants This 2: the review

Nobody Wants This 3: will there be?

To date we still have no confirmation on the renewal of “Nobody Wants This” for a third season. The second chapter of the series, in fact, has just made its debut on Netflix so we will have to wait at least the next 28 days to understand whether or not the streaming platform will decide to continue this romantic series.

It all depends on the public success that the new episodes will have. If the success of the first season is replicated then Netflix will almost certainly renew the series for a third chapter. And we have the impression that this will happen, or at least we hope so.

Nobody Wants This 3: when it comes out on Netflix

If it were to be reconfirmed, Nobody Wants This 3 could be released on Netflix between the end of 2026 and 2027.