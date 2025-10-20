Nobody Wants This: how did the romantic series with Adam Brody and Kristen Bell end?

With the imminent arrival of the second season – scheduled for October 23 – it’s time to dust off one of the most surprising and irreverent titles of the American romantic scene: “Nobody Wants This”. The series created by Erin Foster has won over audiences and critics thanks to its ability to bring together irony, romance and reflections on faith and love in the modern era. Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in the lead roles, the comedy has established itself as a production to keep an eye on in the future.

What Nobody Wants This is about

“Nobody Wants This” chronicles the unlikely relationship between Joanne, an impulsive, straight-talking agnostic woman, and Noah, a charismatic but tradition-bound rabbi. The two meet almost by chance, when Joanne – who hosts a podcast on sex and relationships with her sister Morgan – ends up clashing with Noah on issues of morality and spirituality. What begins as a heated confrontation soon becomes an atypical love story, where attraction and differences collide irresistibly.

How Nobody Wants This ends, the explanation

In the season one finale, Joanne and Noah’s relationship reaches breaking point. After months of attempts, doubts and moments of passion, the two find themselves faced with the most difficult question: can they really build a future together? Noah is devoted to his faith and, newly promoted to chief rabbi of the synagogue, can’t imagine a life with someone who doesn’t share his beliefs. Joanne, on the other hand, doesn’t feel like faking a conversion just for love.

After a sincere and painful discussion, the protagonists seem to separate definitively. But shortly after Noah changes his mind: he runs to her, determined not to give up that profound connection that binds them and their meeting culminates in an intense kiss, symbol of an emotional rather than rational choice, the sign that both are ready to question everything, perhaps even themselves.

In the meantime, the other characters find themselves dealing with their own crises: Noah’s mother and sister-in-law, initially wary of Joanne, end up distancing themselves even further; while an ambiguous bond is created between Sasha (Noah’s brother-in-law) and Morgan (Joanne’s sister), an understanding that oscillates between friendship and attraction.