NoiPA scam, emails ask to update data so as not to lose the salary increase: how to defend yourself

A sophisticated new wave of scams is specifically targeting employees Public Administration Italian, taking advantage of the institutional reputation of the portal NoiPA. The mechanism underlying this digital offensive is subtle but technically well tested: the victim receives an apparently authentic communication via email which reports alleged registry anomalies and explicitly threatens the failure to credit increases to the pay slip if no action is taken within a limited time window of five days. This technique, which leverages social engineering and the fear of immediate economic loss, has no purpose other than to steal login credentials and sensitive banking data. From an IT security point of view, we are faced with a case of phishing that we could define as “textbook”.

In this in-depth analysis we will analyze in detail the anatomy of this attack, deconstructing the decoy message that is massively affecting various PA employees and we will understand why the psychological pressure of urgency is the main vector for the success of these attacks. This way you will know what to do to escape the new scam of fake emails from NoiPA asking to update the data so as not to lose the increase.

How the new NoiPA email dive works and how to recognize it

The primary attack vector of this fraudulent campaign is an email which, at first glance, appears indistinguishable from official communications. The object contains the wording “Request for Integration of Personal Data” and the body of the message faithfully replicates the graphic layout, logos and institutional colors of the platform that manages the salaries and administrative services of the PA. The text informs the recipient that, following automated checks on the personal data bank, essential information gaps have emerged «for the correct management of the salary position». The solution proposed by scammers is apparently simple and immediate: click on a blue button with the wording “EDIT YOUR DETAILS” which would refer to an external portal through which it is possible to solve the phantom problem. It is essential, at this stage, to understand that there is no inconsistency in real databases: the entire premise is a narrative fiction artfully constructed to push the user onto a clone page controlled by criminals, where every data entered – from passwords to bank codes – is immediately copied and archived to the detriment of the unfortunate user.

One of the most insidious elements of this type of scam is the psychological manipulation used by criminals to strike at the heart of their victims. The message, in fact, uses the lever of fear mixed with urgency which can push the less careful to fall into the trap set to their detriment. In fact, cyber criminals impose a temporal ultimatum: the link provided strictly expires within five days: if you do not act within this deadline, your next paycheck will not contain the expected increases and the salary increase will be lost forever.

According to what was reported by colleagues at Fanpagethe NoiPA security team confirmed the fraudulent nature of these communications, specifying that no official “Customer Service” would ever send requests of this type. Therefore, if you have received similar communications, pay close attention to the actions that are requested of you.

In the screenshot you can appreciate the complete text of the scam email passed off as coming from NoiPA.



How to protect yourself from salary fraud

For defend yourself from the NoiPA fake email scam we must learn to recognize such scams. Here are some tips to keep in mind.