Nola King, Tulsa King’s spin-off with the legendary Samuel L. Jackson: the announcement of Paramount+

Twist. Indeed, a double twist with the official announcement of Paramount+. Tulsa Kingthe Taylor Sheridan series with Sylvester Stallone will have its first spin-off, Nola Kingand the protagonist will be the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Here is everything we know and all the advances.

Nola King, Samuel L. Jackson’s character and advances on the plot

Samuel L. Jackson will play Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character who will be introduced in the third season of Tulsa King. After making friends with Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) during ten years of detention in a federal prison, he reads in the synopsis, he is sent to Tulsa by the Renancetti criminal family of New York with the task of eliminating Dwight once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight built in Tulsa and hit by the possibilities offered by a second occasion, Washington returns to New Orleans, the city that had abandoned forty years earlier, to re -establish relationships with his family and friends, and to resume control of the city he had left. In doing so, the wrath of his former employers in New York is attracted and exposes himself to the old enemies of Nola (the ‘nickname’ of New Orleans, the crasi of the name of the city and the, the acronym of the Luisiana), both criminals and policemen.

Tulsa King? Sorry stallone, we were wrong not to think about it before

Nola King, production

The series is produced by Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson. Among the executive producers, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox also include. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and distributed by Paramount Global Content distribution.

Nola King, when it comes out on Paramount+

The platform has not yet released an official release date.