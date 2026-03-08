Not being able to stop thinking about it: the science of intrusive thoughts and what they cause

Have you ever had a thought, an image or a memory that insistently knocks on the door of your mind, even when you try with all your strength to chase it away? This experience, which experts call intrusive thoughtis an extremely common phenomenon which, according to research, affects between 80% and 99% of healthy people. It’s about spontaneous mental eventsOften repetitive And difficult to controlwhich can range from a banal melody to vivid memories of stressful events or bizarre images. Attempting to drive them away voluntarily seems to produce the opposite effect, while it stressthe tiredness and the distraction they increase the intrusiveness of these thoughts.

The neuroscientific explanation: an archive without labels

To understand why some thoughts return in an overbearing way, we must look at how the brain processes memoriesespecially the emotional ones. One of the most accredited theories, the dual representation theorysuggests that there are two parallel channels for memory. The first is a “contextual” system (linked to the hippocampus): this circuit has the task of building a flexible and abstract narrative, placing events in a precise space-time and allowing us to voluntarily recall them as part of our personal history. The second is a “sensory” system (related to the amygdala and sensory areas), which captures sights, sounds and smells in a crude but emotionally charged way.

When we experience an event or a very period stressful or traumaticthe two systems lose their balance: the contextual network works less and less effectively, while the sensorial one increases its activity. The result is that the Sensory memory remains vividbut disconnected from the narrative framework that should anchor it to the past, making it less and less important as time passes. Without this “time label”, every time an external element recalls (even with a minimum detail) that memory, the brain reproduces it as if it were happening right now, transforming it into aintrusion that “seizes” our attention.

The cognitive explanation: the irony of mind control

From a cognitive point of view, the reason why we can’t stop thinking about something often lies in very attempt to want to forget it. Psychologist Daniel Wegner coined the term theory of ironic processes to explain this paradox. According to this theory, when we decide to suppress a thought (for example, “don’t think about a white bear”), our brain activates two simultaneous processes: an intentional system that looks for distractions and a monitoring system that constantly check whether the forbidden thought is returning. The problem arises when we are tired, stressed or distracted (i.e. when we are subject to considerable “cognitive load“). In these moments, the intentional system loses strengthbut automatic monitoring continues to work incessantly, making the “forbidden” thought even more accessible and present to consciousness. It’s like trying to hold a balloon under water: The more force you use to push it down, the more violently it will pop back up as soon as you release the pressure. This phenomenon, known as the “rebound effect,” explains why Thought suppression is often a counterproductive strategy which increases the frequency of intrusions instead of reducing it.

Beyond the mind: hormones, sleep and digital “scavengers”.

In addition to brain structure and thought processes, there are other interesting dynamics to analyze. For example, according to some experimental research even the hormones they could play a crucial role in the persistence of thoughts: low levels of cortisol after a stressful event or fluctuations in female sex hormones (such as progesterone during the luteal phase) could increase the likelihood of developing intrusive memories. Also the sleep has an ambivalent impact: while on the one hand it helps consolidate memory, some research suggests that total sleep deprivation immediately after a traumatic event could paradoxically reduce the formation of these intrusions, interrupting the process of archiving the negative memory.

One of the most curious discoveries of recent years concerns the use of visuospatial tasks as “cognitive sweepers”. Several studies have shown that playing a Tetris within a few hours of a stressful event can significantly reduce the number of intrusive thoughts in the following days. The metaphor here is that of a “traffic jam”: since mental images and gaming use the same limited resources as visual working memory, the activity of the game would prevent the traumatic memory from consolidating too vividly.