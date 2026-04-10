Not suitable for work, the new comedy on Disney+

Culture

Not suitable for work, the new comedy on Disney+

The Big Apple, work and young people. In other words: a new comedy by Mindy Kaling. Disney+ announces Not suitable for workthe new series set in New York and created by the author of The Office and of The Mindy Project. Here’s everything we know.

Not suitable for work, the spoilers on the plot

Not suitable for work follows five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who aim for professional success and, time permitting, personal happiness, in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.

Not suitable for work, the cast

The series stars Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, Jay Ellis. Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington are recurring guest stars.

Not suitable for work, when it comes out

The series debuts on June 2, 2026 exclusively on Disney+ in Italy and internationally, and on Hulu in the United States, with three episodes available at launch. Not suitable for work, will continue with two episodes each week and will conclude with the finale on June 23, 2026.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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