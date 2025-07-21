Now just joke about the two lovers at the Coldplay concert





We are honest: at the beginning we all had fun. We shared the video with partners, friends and relatives, someone also gave true the fake apologies circulated for a few hours, and if we have the clean consciousness we had fun but also a little indignant, because how do you be so naive, in 2025? If, on the other hand, we have a dirty conscience, we have perhaps rethought to the risks, at times it went well and those that went wrong, but we have hardly justified the huge, immeasurable lightness of remaining embraced by the lover while in a concert of one of the most famous bands in the world the cameras are framing couples in the public to convince them to kiss. It would have been enough to detach themselves for a moment and they would not have run any risk: they probably themselves rethought us of a billion times, in these days, cursed for not having thought about it before.

And therefore, Fediphaghi or Semper Fideles, we all agree on one thing: the now former CEO of the Astronomer company and his lover, the former capable of human resources of the same company, have made a great nonsense, or you choose the most suitable word, which you start for Caz, for incom or for Minc. Okay, it’s true, everyone knows it, too, but now we can stop joking about these two poor Christs?

They lost their jobs, they destroyed one if not two families, they became, from one day to the next, the laughing zimbello of people around the world. There are memes of all kinds on social media, musicians and singers who joke (including the Coldplay themselves) to other concerts. Obviously there are comedians who talk about it, in the stand up comedy shows but also in TV broadcasts. At what point do you have to arrive before understanding that you are a little screen by exaggerating?

Even if we believe it infallible, even if we have never done a stupidism like theirs and we are completely convinced that such a thing will ever happen to us, even if we cannot nor do we want to put ourselves in their shoes, in the global spotlight. Perhaps it is better to stop it now, immediately, before the interview of one of the protagonists who explain how atrocious pain he suffered because of this story, making us ashamed for the twenty -fifth meme that we shared in the chat of friends. Or, worse, before it ends in tragedy, as well as in Italy it has already happened to protagonists of viral videos that can only be fun for those who do not suffer the consequences.