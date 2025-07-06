Oceanix City, the maxi-project of the floating modular city in South Korea

Credit: Oceanix/Big -Bjarke Ingels Group.



Conceived for resist natural disastersfirst of all the tsunami, Oceanix City is an interesting example of floating city modular. This 600 million dollar maxi-project will be able to host a total of 10,000 inhabitants in hexagonal islands and bears the signature of the study Un-habitatthe Mit Center for Oceanic Engineering and the Bjarke Ingels Group. According to current estimates, the first modules could be laid by 2028 But before its actual realization it will be necessary to overcome numerous technical challenges both technical and environmental.

The Oceanix City project, the floating city

The city of Oceanix City will be built on gods hexagonal moduleswith a length per side between the 75 and i 100 m and a total surface of 20,000 square meters. The hexagonal form, chosen by the designers inspired by the bees of the bees, is able to allow an interconnection on each side with other modules placed nearby, and also guaranteeing a certainly uniform structural and hydrodynamic resistance.

Render of Oceanix. Credit: Oceanix/Big -Bjarke Ingels Group.



The modules will be designed using a material that takes the name of Biiorockwhich, once damaged, is able to replace it. To ensure stability to floating modules, they will be perfectly integrated with internal air chambers. This gives an immersed height that is around the three meters per module. Each will also be able to host 1 to 3 buildingsof height understood Between 1 and 5 floors. On these buildings, clearly, solutions that can give the greatest possible level of sustainability will be mounted, such as technologies capable of producing electricity by exploiting wave motion, photovoltaic panels, reuse of rainwater and use of sea water through the use of desalinizing elements. Indeed, the use of hydroponical crops and the almost total reuse of the waste produced by the city is envisaged.

The modules, in turn, will be interconnected through a complex system of pedestrian bridges, cycle paths, small piers for transport by boat and will be equipped with shared spaces to implement and encourage sociality. The latter element is fundamental in every project of sustainable architecture that is self -respecting. All structures and infrastructures will be equipped with technologies such as environmental sensors, capable of evaluating the state of conservation and possible pollution of the surrounding aquatic environment, and air. It will then be implemented everything with a 5G/Iot network.

The main modules of Oceanix City: the hexagonal islands

Although there will be several, the main modules of the Oceanix City project are three, with distinct functions from the urban point of view, but still all perfectly integrated.

Living Module – Housing form

Living Module. Credit: Oceanix/Big -Bjarke Ingels Group.



The first, in order of importance, is certainly the living module, or housing module. This module will be characterized by buildings which, as we have said, will be characterized by a height between 1 and 5 floors. Shared socialization spaces, integrated services such as schools and libraries are then planned, a direct connection with green areas such as greenhouses, gardens and parks. The living room is conceived, in essence, in order to promote integrated socialization and urbanization.

Lodging Module – Hospitality and Tourism Module

Lodging Module. Credit: Oceanix/Big -Bjarke Ingels Group.



In order of importance, in second place, the lodging form comes, which will integrate tourism and hospitality within the Oceanix City. The structures that arise on this form will mostly be developed in height, such as hotels and guesthouses, all sea view. There will then be spaces dedicated to recreational and entertainment activities, such as theaters and cinemas. The ultimate goal of this form is to allow human contact, among the citizens of Oceanix and visitors. Clearly the impact of tourism is fundamental as regards the financial sustenance of the aforementioned project.

Research Module – Research and development module

Research Module. Credit: Oceanix/Big -Bjarke Ingels Group.



The ecological and technical heart, if we mean, of this project is enclosed in the Research Module, or research and development module. Within this form, the construction of research centers, university structures such as workshops and classrooms, and also incubators for startups is envisaged.

This interesting module certainly also has a second purpose, which is to implement, through the study, what are the technologies to be applied with regard to ocean agriculture. This will consist of research workshops, but also gardens and hydronical cultivation activities.

The realization of the project and the costs

Oceanix City is among the projects desired and supported by United Nations (UN), and falls within those mega projects aimed at implementing sustainability and zero impact of man, and built, on the environment. First of all, it must be said that the timing certainly have undergone adjustments, so to speak. In fact it is expected by late 2025 The process relating to the bureaucratic part, with the obtaining of all the permissions necessary in order to start the work. Between 2026 and 2030instead the first works are foreseen. The completion of the first phase, which consists in the construction of the first 3 modules, for a total of 6 hectares, is expected for the 2028 while the total cost of the project will be around 600 million dollars.

Like any mega project, Oceanix City is also not free from Criticism and perplexity. Certainly such a project cannot fail to have a certain environmental impactespecially in the construction phase. The most critical, in fact, support how the construction of the panels, and the anchoring activities to the underwater ground, will destroy a good part of the flora and fauna under the sea. THE costs They are another sore note. Considering the budget necessary for the realization of this big city it is necessary that the builders are able to attract foreign investors, especially private, and not only institutional.