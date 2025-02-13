O’Dassa, the post-apocalyptic rock work on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

A post-apocalyptic rock work. Disney+ announces O’Dassa, the new film Searchlight pictures written and directed by Geremy Jasper and played by Sadie Sink (Stranger Things). From the trailer to the cast, passing through the release date and the advances on the plot, here is everything you need to know.

O’dassa, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vk7kthnq0te

O’dassa, the advances on the plot

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, Odessasays the synopsis, it is an original rock work that tells of a peasant person engaged in an epic research to recover a dear family memorabilia. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her only true love, but to save her soul she must test the power of fate and singing.

O’dassa, the cast and production

Directed by director Geremy Jasper, Odessa It is played by Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall. With an original Jasper screenplay, the film is produced by Michael Gottwald and Noah Stahl. Lourenço Sant’Anna, Rodrigo Teixeira and Alan Terpins are Executive Producer.

O’dassa, when it comes out on Disney+

The film debuts on Disney+ on March 13, 2025.