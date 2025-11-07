"OH. WHAT. FUN.": trailer, plot and release date of the Christmas film starring Michelle Pfeiffer

After announcing the Italian comedy Christmas Without Santa, Prime Video is ready to release another Christmas film, this time with a Hollywood feel. We’re talking about OH. WHAT. FUN. (written exactly like that), directed by director Michael Showalter (Spoiler Alert, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, The Idea of ​​You) and starring the diva Michelle Pfeiffer in the role of a true Christmas heroine, that is, a mother. Here is the cast, plot, release date and trailer of OH. WHAT. FUN., which in the soundtrack boasts a new unreleased song by Gwen Stefani.

The cast and soundtrack of OH. WHAT. FUN

OH. WHAT. FUN. boasts a stellar cast as a loving and dysfunctional (but very relatable) family, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, with Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen.

The film’s soundtrack includes the brand new Shake The Snow Globe, a previously unreleased song by Grammy Award-winning artist Gwen Stefani, who said she was “nervous, thrilled and motivated to take on the challenge” of “writing a song for a specific moment in a film.”

Director Michael Showalter turns the rules of traditional Christmas films on their head by focusing on the journey of the family matriarch from an original perspective that anyone who has ever felt overwhelmed during the holidays will recognize.

The film is written by Chandler Baker and Michael Showalter, story by Chandler Baker. The producers are Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick and Kate Churchill

The plot of OH. WHAT. FUN.

Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic and adorable family together during the holiday season. From beautifully frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one does home decorating as well as Claire. But this year, after she organizes a special trip, her family makes a crucial mistake: leaving her home alone. Exasperated and convinced that she is not appreciated, Claire will decide to leave on an impromptu adventure of her own and while her family struggles to look for her, she will discover the unexpected magic of an unconventional Christmas. Oh. What. Fun. is a fun Christmas comedy that celebrates those in the family who do their utmost to organize the holidays, ending up exhausted.

When OH comes out. WHAT. FUN. on Prime Video

The film will be available worldwide on Prime Video from Wednesday 3 December.

The trailer for OH. WHAT. FUN.