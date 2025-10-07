Old Money – opposite worlds: all about the new Turkish Netflix series

Netflix returns to focus on Türkiye with the “Old Money – opposite worlds” series, an elegant and tense drama in which love must coexist with power, inequalities and the thirst for redemption. Set among the lounges of high society, the series tells the collision of two worlds that could not be more distant: that of the ancient money, custodian of traditions and prestige, and that of the new money, driven by hunger for success and by a force conquered with difficulty.

Old Money – Opposite worlds: the plot

The protagonist of the story is Osman, a man who has known poverty and lack of affections on his own skin since childhood. With determination and strategy, he built himself, step by step, until he became an entrepreneur of enormous success. His is a climb full of sacrifices, of hard choices that made him a powerful and respected man, but not immune to the scars of the past. On the other hand there is Nihal, a diplomat from a noble family of sailors and state men. Her life was marked by the privilege and duty, by an education that taught her control but has not granted her freedom. When his destiny crosses with that of Osman, two very distant universes collide: ancient and conquered power, the cold mind and instinct, discipline and passion. A relationship fueled by attraction and challenges arises between the two, where love also becomes a clash. In their hands a game is played for domain, but also for the salvation of themselves.

Old Money – Opposite worlds: the cast

In addition to the protagonists Engin Akyürek and Aslı Enver, respectively in the role of Osman and Nihal, in the cast we find Dolunay Soyserrt, İSmail Demita, Serkan Altunorak, Taro Emir Tekin, Selin şekerci, Sitef Avcı, Zeynep Oymak, Armağan Oğuz and Ahmet Utlu.

Behind the camera is Uluç Bayraktar, already known for other very successful series, while the script bears the signature of Meriç Acemi. Production is curated by Times & B Productions

Old Money – Opposite worlds: when it comes out on Netflix

“Old Money – Opposite worlds” is available from Friday 10 October 2025 on Netflix, and is released simultaneously in all countries.

Old Money – opposite worlds: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w8yxk4w1vaundefined