Olympo 2 will there be? What we know so far

Olympo has just come out on Netflix conquering the audience with a compelling story of love, sport and doping. The Spanish Teen Drama set in one of the most prestigious sports schools in the country, in fact, seems to have managed to find the right key to enter the hearts of people by entertaining them with a dynamic, sexy and mysterious story but also making them reflect on deeper themes such as doping in youth sport. But after seeing all the episodes of Olympo and its shocking ending, what do we know about the future of this series? Will there be Olympo 2 or not?

Let’s start from the name of the series, Olympo, theme at the center of the entire narrative. Olympo is the name of a company that sponsors the best, most talented athletes, those destined to become national and international stars. Few are chosen, however. Only three and all the boys of the sports specialization center located in the middle of the Pyrenees want to become sponsor of Olympo. What, however, do not know is that behind this company there are shadows that could become much more dangerous than it may seem.

There is Amaia, an artistic swimmer who lives with the pressures of her mother, a former Olympic champion and works day and night to become an Olympo, there is the new arrival, a promise of the 800 meters that after a terrible happened he finds himself diving into a world full of competition, envy and rivalry, while not really wanting to be there. There is the best boy from the Rugby team who, however, being homosexual becomes the viewfinder of the coach and his companions and much more.

But true drama begins when an artistic swimmer has a heart attack during a training, is intubated and his body mysteriously disappears. From here the suspicions on doping and the fact that the school hides many secrets begin. But where the girl’s body is over, she is still alive and what is hiding behind the perfect facade of Olympo?

The renewal of Olympo on Netflix will be decreed only soon when the streaming platform will be able to evaluate the success of this series in the world numerically. If the money spent on its realization will be equal to or higher than those earned with the views then the continuous of this Spanish series will be almost certain. But for now we can only wait.

If it should be reconfirmed by Netflix Olympo 2, it could come out between 2026 and 2027.

