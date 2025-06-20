Olympo: the explanation of the ending of the Netflix teen drama

Olympo is the new Netflix sports drama dedicated to the doping theme. It is a Spanish series of eight episodes that tells the lives of a group of young professional athletes within one of the most prestigious sports academies in the country, on the Pyrenees. Here they train every day, compete and do everything to become the best. But there are many adventures, the mysteries to be solved and twists and turns in this series. How do you end Olympo? Here is a summary of the ending for those who have lost some pieces.

Olympo: the review

Olympo: how the Netflix series ends

(Attention spoiler!)

The Olympian ending will leave you speechless. The last episode begins with the school athletes who are struggling with a new anti -doping control which, this time, will be more in -depth. Olympo technicians are worried that traces of the substances that would confirm doping can be found from the blood of the lotus athletes. If you come to discover that they inject substances to the boys to benefit them in the races it would be the end for them. But so it will not be because they will all be negative from the analyzes and it is thanks to the Olympian doctors who have found a way not to make these substances in the analyzes.

Meanwhile Roque, the rugby champion has a shot of anger and punches his teammate by cutting his arm with a mirror. He loses a lot of blood and risks dying but those of Olympo carry it immediately on site to save him. Zoe is also there because, under the pressure not to disappoint his parents during the day race, he decides to give in to doping but changes his mind when he feels what happened to Roque.

Thus, the next day, he wins the race without autors but is removed from Olympo, just as happens to Roque and Christian who, together, decide that the time has come to report the company for what they do.

And then there is Amaia who was excluded from the synchronized swimming duo but continues to undergo the pressure of the mother. So he comes to decide to eliminate his opponent Fatima by putting him laxative in the bottle. Fatima discovers him and in an attempt to report it he slips to the ground by breaking his leg.

So it will be Amaia to compete together with Nuria who, in the meantime, admitted to his partner that he had doped because the sacrifices are not needed to win in sport but only where you are willing to arrive.

And just after their performance in the water, where the athletes manage to make an unthinkable number of piroette in Apena even exceeding the Russians, their companions understand that something is wrong. Amaia doped just like Nuria to get the recognition of others but above all of her mother and return to being considered the best. After fighting for the entire duration of the series against Doping, she also yields.