Omega-3: what they are, the benefits and in which foods they are found

When we talk about fats, we immediately think of something to avoid. But this that’s not always true: there are many molecules belonging to this category that are important for our health. Omega-3s are a perfect example of this: they are unsaturated fatty acids defined essentialbecause we can’t produce them ourselves, but we must take them with food or specific supplements. According to theEuropean Food Safety Agency (EFSA), omega-3 fatty acids offer various benefits ranging from the improvement of cardiovascular health to support brain functions. They are present in various foods, from nuts and sunflower seeds, to fish, algae and shellfish nutrition should be the primary source of intake. However, in cases of deficiency ascertained by your doctor, supplementation using specific products could be useful.

Disclaimer: It is essential to have a varied and balanced diet to obtain a correct intake of all the nutrients important for our health, including omega-3s. The following article is for informational purposes only and for any dietary and health choices you should consult your doctor.

What are omega-3s and which are the best known

Omega-3s are fatty acids, long molecules made mainly of carbon and hydrogen. They fall into the category of unsaturated fats: in their carbon chain, in fact, there are “unsaturations”, i.e. double bonds between atoms. They are also defined essentialthis means that our body is not able to produce them and must obtain them through the diet. Let’s first give a name to these molecules: the best-known omega-3s are called WING, EPA And DHA.

ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) is mainly extracted from plant sources such as nuts, soybeans or sunflower seeds. EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) e DHA (Docosahexonic acid) are instead found in marine sources such as fatty fish, algae and crustaceans.

Our body is able to transform a small quantity of ALA, taken in through food, into EPA and DHA. However, this conversion depends on enzymes that very often they don’t work efficiently due to hormonal imbalances, chronic diseases or even simple vitamin deficiencies. It is therefore essential to take these nutrients through a varied and balanced dietbut if this is not possible it would be necessary to take these fatty acids through specific supplements, in agreement with your doctor.

What do omega 3s do in our body?

On a biochemical level, omega-3s penetrate cell membranes and enter increase fluiditythis is thanks to their double bonds which make them highly flexible molecules. This translates into a better cellular activity: in the brain they support maintaining efficient synaptic transmission; in the heart, however, they improve the functioning of ion channels, supporting the correct heartbeat and helping to reduce the risk of arrhythmias. They are also precursors of anti-inflammatory molecules, which help reduce chronic inflammatory processes

The intake of omega-3, both through nutrition and supplementation, brings benefits especially to thecardiovascular system and the nervous system. EPA helps reduce triglycerides in the blood by acting on their synthesis in the liver. Furthermore, it lowers blood levels of LDL (the so-called “bad cholesterol”), which can lead to the formation of atheromatous plaques (cholesterol deposits on the walls of the arteries), reduces hypertension arterial promoting the synthesis of nitric oxide (a powerful vasodilator) e counteracts blood thickeningwhich proceeds physiologically with advancing age. Also for the EPA, the European Food Safety Agency has approved a claim healthy: contributes to the normal functioning of the heart.

DHA, on the other hand, plays a crucial role in nervous system: it is in fact a component of the myelin sheath, the structure that surrounds and protects neurons. According to theAmerican Heart Associationa good supplement of omega-3, especially DHA, helps prevent cognitive decline and dementias, including Alzheimer’s disease.

The importance of Omega-3 for our health is also highlighted by the fact that EFSA, based on the studies currently available, has approved specific claims healthy precisely for these substances, reiterating that ALA contributes to maintaining cholesterol levels normal in the blood; that EPA and DHA support normal cardiac function; and that DHA supports normal brain function and, if taken during pregnancy, contributes to normal ocular development and brain of the fetus and, later, of breast-fed infants.

Omega-3 supplements: what to know and possible contraindications

If it is necessary to integrate the intake of omega-3 with specific supplements, the preferred source of omega-3 for the latter isfish oilderived mainly from species such as cod or salmon. This is because they contain high amounts of EPA and DHA in forms highly bioavailablethat is, well absorbed by our intestine.

There is one thing, however: fish like cod are very large and live a long time. Taking into account that the seas are certainly not free of pollutants, it is probable that these animals have absorbed large quantities of heavy metals and others harmful substances. To ensure quality and safety, it is important to choose supplements certificates according to rigorous standards, like those IFOSTM (International Fish Oil Standards). These certify that the fish oil used for that supplement has undergone rigorous processes purification to remove contaminants such as mercury, lead, PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) and dioxins.

This attention to quality controls is essential for the health of the consumersince omega-3s are often employed for long periods. A contaminated product could cause adverse effects instead of providing benefits. For those who want an alternative to fish oil, there are also supplements based on algae oilwhich are sustainable and represent a valid option for vegans and vegetarians.

All that glitters is not gold. If on the one hand according to EFSA, an additional daily intake up to 5 grams of omega-3 does not affect safety in the healthy population, we should not even exaggerate and consider the health status of each of us. An excessive dosage of Omega-3 can lead to gastrointestinal symptoms (such as heartburn, nausea, diarrhea), smelly sweat, and blood clotting problems. Precisely because they are able to thin the bloodare not recommended for people undergoing therapy with anticoagulant drugs or who are about to undergo operations where there may be a risk of bleeding.