On Sky the great return of "Gomorrah" with a prequel series: the teaser trailer and when it comes out

Gomorrah, this is how it all began. The epic crime saga inspired by Roberto Saviano’s bestseller returns to Sky with a prequel, entitled “Gomorrah – The Origins”, ready to tell the story of how a very young boy named Pietro Savastano became a criminal boss in Naples in the late 70s.

Produced by Sky Studios and Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, “Gomorrah: The Origins” is a six-episode series that shows where and how the roots of evil form, capturing a key era that gave rise to modern crime.

Marco D’Amore is co-writer and director of the first four episodes of the series together with Francesco Ghiaccio, behind the camera in the last two episodes.

Gomorrah – The origins: the plot

The story begins in 1977 with a very young Pietro, the son of nobody, who grows up as an adoptive brother in a family in the poorest part of Secondigliano. A street boy, he makes do as best he can, dreaming of a well-being that is still denied to him. We go through Pietro’s loss of innocence together with his brothers and lifelong friends, their ambitions and his first great love, which, as for every teenager, will be crazy and passionate. The meeting with Angelo, known as ‘A Sirena, the regent of Secondigliano, then marks his entry into the world of crime. Between violence, alliances and betrayals, Pietro discovers at his expense the price that that life entails.

Gomorrah – The Origins: the teaser trailer









Spot





Gomorrah – The origins: the complete cast

Luca Lubrano is the face of young Pietro, an ambitious and restless street boy from Secondigliano who, together with his inseparable group of friends, dreams of a better life, for them and their families.

Also with him in the cast are: Francesco Pellegrino in the role of Angelo ‘A Sirena, a charismatic criminal who works for the Villa clan managing a gambling den, a role that is very close to him; Flavio Furno plays ‘O Paisano, a criminal in prison, where he begins to gather “faithful” to follow him in his project: a new Camorra, without slaves and without leaders.

Tullia Venezia is a very young Imma, who attends high school, plays at the conservatory and dreams of going to study in America; Antonio Buono, Ciro Burzo and Luigi Cardone are respectively Mimì, Tresette and ‘A Macchietta, friends of Angelo ‘A Sirena.

Antonio Del Duca, Mattia Francesco Cozzolino, Junior Rancel Rodriguez Arcia and little Antonio Incalza play the friends of Pietro’s group, respectively Lello, Manuele, Toni and Fucariello; Renato Russo is Michele Villa, known as ‘O Sant, heir to the throne of one of the families of the criminal aristocracy of Naples, the Villas.

Ciro Capano plays the boss of Forcella, Don Antonio and Biagio Forestieri is Corrado Arena, king of cigarette smuggling in Naples.

Fabiola Belestriere is Annalisa Magliocca, future Scianel and Veronica D’Elia is Anna, sister of ‘O Paisano.

Gomorrah – The origins: when it comes out on Sky

“Gomorrah – The origins” will arrive exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW in January 2026.