On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing, World and Olympic Skiing on Disney+

A camera focused on the best skiers in the world during the 2025-2026 season and the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Disney+ announces On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racingthe ESPN series that tells the story of the efforts, exploits, joys and sorrows of the best athletes in world skiing. Here’s everything you need to know.

On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing, previews

Directed by Emmy award-winning director Pat Dimon, produced by Bright North USA and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation in collaboration with Stifel US Ski Team and Team USA, On the Edge follows Olympic champions, including Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Marco Odermatt, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and more, as they take on the spectacular landscapes of Europe and North America on the Audi Fis Ski World Cup circuit. Exploring their personal journeys, on and off the slopes, and the culture of sport, On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing follows athletes as they face the grind of a season in pursuit of Olympic gold. And again. From pre-dawn training sessions to high-speed races, from rehabilitation to hotel rooms, On the Edge reveals the human side of elite racing. Triumph and doubt, resilience and sacrifice collide, creating an intimate portrait of what it really takes to chase greatness, one descent at a time.

On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing, the athletes

The series sees the presence, among others, of athletes Mikaela Shiffrin (USA); Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Nor); Lindsey Vonn (USA); Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (Bra); Alice Robinson (NZL); Marco Odermatt (Sui); Sofia Goggia (Ita); Henrik Kristoffersen (Nor); Emma Aicher (Ger); Dominik Paris (Ita); Clément Noël (Fra); Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (Nor); Atle Lie McGrath (Nor); Zrinka Ljutić (Cro); Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA); James Crawford (Can); Giovanni Franzoni (Ita); Camille Rast (Sui); Franjo von Allmen (Sui); Federica Brignone (Ita), Timon Haugan (Nor); Lara Colturi (Alb); Marco Schwarz (Aut); Julia Scheib (Auth); Sara Hector (Swe) and others.

On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing, when it comes out

The five-episode series debuts on Disney+ on Friday, February 20, 2026.