On the left left remains only the battle for the skirts





The vandal act at the Foibe of Basovizza and the controversies on the girls who enter the class with Niqab in Monfalcone are two apparently very different episodes, yet only 35 km separate the two cities of Friuli-Venezia-Giulia.

The region more north-east of Italy has always been a border land and, for some, the community of Muslims who lived in Monfalcone for decades may not be so different from the Italian exiles that 80 years ago have fled from Istria and Dalmatia. Both could be cataloged as migrants who run away from persecutions, war and hunger. In reality, those who ran away from the titini were our compatriots who returned home.

And what is sorry to note 80 years later is that a certain left is silent is to condemn a culture, the Islamic one, which obliges women to hide their face rather than to condemn the scarring made against the Foiba of Basovizza. In the first case, above all, the silence of the left feminists usually very hard in condemning acts of bodyhaming and various insults affects.

The day of memory is worth less than the day of Remembrance

But, you know, the propal feminists have already shown us how much they manage to turn the gaze on the other side when we talk about the Islamic patriarchate of Hamas so let alone if they are willing to say two words against the Niqab. Much more serious is the fact that in Italy there is no shared memory, but therefore divided on the day of memory it must always be celebrated a little less than the day of memory. But not only. It is clear that not to condemn in a very clear way by the Anpi and leaders of the center -left, the act of vandalism that occurred in Basovizza implicitly means recognizing that there are Serie A’s deaths and Serie B.

In reality, apart from Emma Bonino and very few other personalities, also on the controversy of Monfalcone very few on the left shouted to the scandal for Muslim girls forced to go to school with the full veil. Better to keep silent rather than risk expressing thoughts of common sense that could be perceived by their electorate as too close to those of the center -right of Meloni and Salvini and, therefore, automatically branded as “racists”.

But, rest assured dear Italian teenagers because if a slightly conservative principal should ever suspend the feminists and women of the Democratic Party for a slightly too short skirt they will immediately take to the streets to defend you. The fight against Niqab, however, dear companions, can wait.