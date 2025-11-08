Once a (feminist) pope dies, another one always arises

Culture

Once a (feminist) pope dies, another one always arises

Once a (feminist) pope dies, another one always arises

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
If I had never seen the sun is the new Netflix romantic series: plot and when it comes out
Why we say “good luck” and answer “crepi”: origin and meaning of the expression
Are we really happier when we are younger? What the study tells us about global well-being