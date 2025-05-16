One of the largest “supervulcans” in the world is the Wah Wah Springs in the USA

When we think about the so -called “supervulcans“, names such as Yellowstone or Lake Toba come to mind but few know Wah Wah Springsa volcanic caldera located in the south-west of the Utahwhose geological evidence they were discoveries In the 2010. Millions of years ago, this supervulcan gave rise to a catastrophic eruption that covered an area of ​​thousands of square kilometers with about 5 500 cubic kilometers of ashes And volcanic materials. This ancient volcano, protagonist of one of the most big eruptions never occurred on Earthoffers us a single window to understand i extreme geological processes who modeled our planet.

The Wah Wah Springs training phases

There training Of Wah Wah Springs is a process long and complex that begins with theaccumulation of enormous quantities of magma under the earth’s surface. For millions of years, this magma has gathered in a vast magmatic chamber underground, gradually increasing the pressure inside. When the pressure has become too much high To be contained by the rocks above, one has occurredcatastrophic eruption.

About 30 million years agothis gigantic explosion has released a volume impressive of volcanic materialestimated in about 5 500 cubic kilometers, To make a comparisonthe eruption of Tambora in 1815 (the most powerful of the last centuries) has issued only 150 km³ of material, and that of the Krakatoa in 1883 about 20 km³that of Yellowstone, 640 thousand years agoreached the 1 000 km³. Subsequently, with the empty left by the escape of the magma, the land above is collapseforming a vast caldera. Even if today it is not easily distinguishable to the naked eye (see image below), its presence has been confirmed thanks to Geological investigations detailed.

The ancient caldera in the Utah formed by collapse of the soil after the eruption. Its extension was revealed by geological studies.



Where is the Wah Wah Springs and the main evidences

Wah Wah Springs It is located in the region of Great Basinin Utah southern. The traces of his eruption can be observed through the thick layers of ignimbritea rock formed by the compaction of hot volcanic ashes. Some layers reach thickness hundreds of meters and extend over 400 km from the eruption site.

The geological evidence they were discoveries In the 2010 Thanks to research conducted by geologists of the Brigham Young University, in particular by Professor Eric Christiansen and from his team of researchers. Working between mountain ranges of Western Utahscientists were studying deposits volcanic apparently known, until they realized that some rocks showed characteristics exceptionally extensive and consistentattributable to a single eruption. Geochemical and chronological analysis They revealed that these deposits belonged to a Colossal explosive event dating back to about 30 million years ago. So it was that Wah Wah Springs was officially recognized as one of the bigger producers of ignimbrite never identified on earth. The extent of the eruption was so vast as to surprise even the most experienced scientists, redefining our understanding of the “supervulcans” of the past.

The eruption of Wah Wah Springs is considered one of the most big never occurred on the Earth. The name “Wah Wah” derives from one mountain range local and could mean “Place of water” in an American native language. Despite the immensity of the eruption, today the “supervulcan” And completely off And it does not represent a danger to man. Herrupt materials have contributed, over time, to creating spectacular landscapes; the rock formations that can be admired today in Utah they tell one ancient and fascinating geological history. The discovery of the real scope of Wah Wah Springs is relatively recent and has attracted the interest of the scientific community for its exceptional importance in understanding the great volcanic events of the past.