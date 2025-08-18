One Piece 3: When does it come out on Netflix?

“Go on board, Nakama! The journey to our dreams continues in the third season”. It is with these words that Netflix has announced the renewal of One Piece for a third chapter as standard. The live-action that tells the Monkey D. Luffy adventures in search of the legendary One Piece treasure will continue with a third season ready to carry on the story of the beloved manga of Eiichiro Oda.

A beautiful news for fans of the manga, the anime series and the live-action adaptation of Netflix which arrives well before the debut of the second series season scheduled for 2026 and which was announced on the day of the so-called “One Piece Day ’25”, the Japanese celebration that falls on the days of 9 and 10 August, dedicated to this very famous manga. On this occasion, in fact, Netflix has revealed that One Piece will have a third season but also much more.

The review of One Piece

The announcement of the renewal of “One Piece 3”

Hop On Board, Nakama! The Journey Towards Our Dreams Continues in Season 3! 😆🏴 Let’s pic.twitter.com/vhabbnx971 & mdash; One Piece (ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 10, 2025

One Piece 3: when filming start

Filming of One Piece 3 will begin at the end of 2025 to continue during 2026.

One Piece 3: When it comes out on Netflix

One Piece 3 will be released on Netflix presumably between 2027 and 2028 since the debut of the second season is scheduled for 2026.

One Piece 2: everything you need to know