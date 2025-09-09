Only Murders in The Building 5, the official trailer of the new season of the Crime Comedy series

After the final of the fourth season, as always with this series, it was already known that Only Murders in the Building would have a fifth season. Now, finally, after months of waiting, Only Murders in the Building 5 has come out on Disney+. Here are all the information available and the Italian trailer of the new season of the most fun and brilliant Crime TV series of the last few years.

The Review of Omitb 5

The Cast and Guest Star of Omitb 5

The fifth season is played as always by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez; Together with them Michael Cyril Creighton, with special guest stars who include Meryl Streep, D’vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler and many others.

The co-creators and screenwriters of Only Murders in the Building are Steve Martin & John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin & Hoffman are the Executive Producer together with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, the creator of this is us Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith and Jj Philbin. The series is produced by 20th Television, part of the Disney Television Studios.

Only Murders in the Building 5, the plot

After the disappearance of their beloved goalkeeper Lester, who died in suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe that it is an accident. Their investigation leads them to the darkest corners of New York and beyond, where the trio discovers a dangerous network of secrets that connects powerful billionaires, criminals of the old guard and mysterious residents of Arconia. The three notice a deeper fracture between the legendary city they believed they knew and the new New York that evolves around them: a city where the rooted crime struggle to stay afloat while new even more dangerous forces descend.

Only Murders 5 when it comes out

The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building will debut on Tuesday 9 September exclusively on Disney+ in Italy and on Hulu in the United States, with three episodes available at launch, followed by new episodes every week.

The official trailer in Italian of Only Murders in the Building 5