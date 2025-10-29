Only Murders in the Building 6 will be there, confirmed as the most brilliant crime comedy series on TV

On the day of the release of the tenth and final episode of the fifth season, Disney+ announced that the crime-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, has been renewed for a sixth season, also like the previous ones consisting of 10 episodes.

The spoiler-free review of Only Murders in the Building 5

What Only Murders 6 will be about

The series, for the first time overseas, will see the beloved trio of detectives leave New York City to investigate the new mystery in London, from which the victim of the new murder has arrived, a face already known to fans of the series, who has dragged herself to the Arconia gate to make sure the trio investigates her.

When will OMITB 6 be released

At the moment there is no information on the release date of the next season, but considering the timing of the previous seasons we can assume that Only Murders in the Building 6 will be released on Disney+ in 2026.