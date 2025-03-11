Our interview with Gabriele Mainetti, the director of “The forbidden city” and “called him Jeeg Robot”

You are looking at Pop corner Don’t miss other content of Geopop

It is coming to the rooms The prohibited citythe new film by the director, actor, composer and film producer Gabriele Mainetti (Rome, 7 November 1976), already known to the general public for films such as They called him Jeeg Robot (2015) e Freaks out (2021). The first, a film that revolutionized Italian cinema by mixing the superhero with the urban realism and the second who confirmed his ability to merge different genrestelling the story of a group of circus artists with extraordinary skills in Rome occupied by the Nazis.

In this episode of Popcorner We talked to Gabriele Mainetti how to make a film, from the initial idea to the distribution, passing through the construction of history, the search for actors, the preparation of the action scenes and the work on the set. For the director, a film must involve the viewer and immerse him in the narrative without ever interrupting the suspension of unbelief. For him, the key to this process lies in the stay “uncomfortable”: Only by facing challenges and difficulties can you create something authentic and surprising. This approach led him to develop particular attention to the likelihoodespecially in the action scenes, which require meticulous preparation. With The prohibited cityMainetti faces a new challenge: a Kung Fu Movie set in Rome, an experiment that blends the Asian action cinema with adeeply Italian setting.

We also talked about the relationship between art And film industry. According to Mainetti, a film must find the right balance between artistic expression and entertainment, especially when it comes to productions with a high budget. The director underlines the importance of building stories capable of attracting the public without sacrificing identity and authorial vision.

Another central theme was that of technology and the future of cinema. Mainetti says he is fascinated by the possibilities offered byartificial intelligence in improving technical aspects of production, such as the management of light and special effects. However, he warns against the risk of losing the human aspect of the narrative, an element that he considers fundamental for the authenticity of a cinematographic work.

Finally, we could not fail to mention the importance of the cinematographic room. For Mainetti, the cinema seen on the big screen offers a unique immersive and collective experience, different from the home vision. A film must justify the spectator’s journey to the room, offering something special and unrepeatable.

With The prohibited citythe director continues to experiment and reinvent gender cinema in Italy, showing that it is possible to combine tradition And innovation, show And narrative depthin a work that aims to conquer not only the Italian public, but also the international one.