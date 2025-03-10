Our silent everyday wars

Culture

Our silent everyday wars

Our silent everyday wars

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Trump is devaluing science: a short -sighted and dangerous choice
Our silent everyday wars
X is down both apps and desktop, the former Twitter does not work all over the world: what happened