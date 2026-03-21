Outcome: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the dark comedy film starring Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz

The promising film Outcome – Hollywood Does Not Forget, a dark comedy directed by Jonah Hill and with a super cast starring Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer, will soon be released on Apple TV. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast, plot, release date and official trailer of the film.

The plot of Outcome – Hollywood does not forget

Outcome – Hollywood Does Not Forget is a dark comedy centered on Reef Hawk (Reeves), a beloved Hollywood star who must confront his inner demons after being blackmailed with a mysterious video that threatens to destroy his image and end his career. With the support of his lifelong best friends Kyle (Diaz) and Xander (Bomer), along with his lawyer Ira (Hill), Reef embarks on a journey to find himself to make amends with anyone he may have wronged, in hopes of identifying the blackmailer. Co-writer and director Jonah Hill offers a unique insight into Reef’s wild, yet spiritually cleansing, nostalgic, and enlightening journey down memory lanes, where confronting your past may be the only way to save your future.

The cast of Outcome – Hollywood does not forget

In addition to Reeves, Diaz, Hill and Bomer, the film’s star-studded cast includes Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade, legendary director Martin Scorsese (also recently seen in The Studio), Atsuko Okatsuka, Roy Wood Jr., Welker White, Kaia Gerber and Ivy Wolk.

Directed by Jonah Hill, the film is written by Hill and Ezra Woods, produced by Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin and Hill under the Strong Baby banner, with Adam Merims serving as executive producer.

When Outcome comes out – Hollywood doesn’t forget

The film will debut on Apple TV on Friday, April 10.

The trailer in Italian for Outcome









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The images of the protagonists of Outcome