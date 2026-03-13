Outlander, the final season on Sky and NOW: the trailer and everything you need to know

A last journey between wars, loves and courtships. A final race, through different eras, between the green hills of Scotland, up to the castles and their prisons. Sky and NOW announce the final season of Outlander, the series created in 2014 by Ronald D. Moore and based on the best-selling literary saga by Diana Gabaldon. Here’s everything you need to know.

Outlander, the previews on the plot

After leaving the American Revolutionary War behind, the synopsis reads, Jamie and Claire Fraser return to Fraser’s Ridge and are greeted by new arrivals and the changes brought to their community during the years spent away. Fraser’s Ridge is now a thriving settlement, long functioning without the Frasers and their influence. The Frasers soon realize that leaving the war behind isn’t easy and they soon find themselves wondering what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would be willing to do to stay together. While the Frasers maintain a united front against outsiders, family secrets threaten to divide them from within. The MacKenzies return with information from the future that, unbeknownst to them, portends deadly consequences for some family members and the entire community of Fraser’s Ridge. Although they have left the war for America’s freedom behind them, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.

Outlander, the trailer for the eighth season









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Outlander, the cast and characters

The eighth season cast includes Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall Fraser MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield MacKenzie), David Berry (Lord John Grey), John Bell (Young Ian Murray), Charles Vandervaart (William Ransom), Izzy Meikle-Small (Rachel Hunter Murray), Joey Phillips (Dr. Denzell Hunter), Florrie May Wilkinson (Frances “Fanny” Pocock), Lauren Lyle (Marsali Fraser), Cesar Domboy (Fergus Fraser), Caitlin O’Ryan (Lizzie Beardsley), Paul Gorman (Josiah/Kezzle Beardsley), Kieran Bew (Captain Cunningham), Frances Tomelty (Elspeth Cunningham), Carla Woodcock (Amaranthus Cowden Grey), Gary Lamont (Evan Lindsay), Antony Byrne (Hiram Crombie), Harry Jarvis (Henry Grey), Alex Bhat (Benjamin Grey), Turlough Convery (Benjamin Cleveland), Diarmaid Murtagh (Buck MacKenzie).

Outlander, when the final season comes out

The final season debuts on March 14, 2026 exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW, with a weekly appointment every Saturday until May 18, 2026.