Ozzy Osbourne, the imbecked to the party that became king

Culture

Ozzy Osbourne, the imbecked to the party that became king

Ozzy Osbourne, the imbecked to the party that became king

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Ozzy Osbourne, the imbecked to the party that became king
Kiev dismantles the agency and the anti-corruption prosecutor: the EU worried about adherence to the blockade
New invasion of grasshoppers on the beaches of Emilia-Romagna, the fault of climate change