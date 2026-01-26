Paid WhatsApp: the subscription is coming that removes advertising from the “Updates” section

Image generated with AI.



WhatsApp is preparing a significant change in the way users use the section “Updates”i.e. the app space that collects states, channels and public content, introducing a optional subscription designed to completely remove advertising. The news emerges from the analysis of the latest beta version for Android carried out by WABetaInfo (the well-known portal that analyzes and disseminates the latest news from the popular messaging app) and concerns in particular European and United Kingdom users, who are asked to choose between a free experience with adverts and a paid one without adverts. In particular, the novelty was discovered in the beta version 2.26.3.9 of WhatsApp for Android, distributed through the Google Play Beta Program. It is important to clarify immediately that it is one feature still under development and not yet officially announced by Meta, the company that controls WhatsApp.

Advertising in the “Updates” section of WhatsApp

In case you missed something, we remind you that the advertising on WhatsApp was introduced gradually starting since last year and only in some countrieslike the United States. The ads appear exclusively in the “Updates” tab in the form of adverts between states or sponsored channels, i.e. channels that creators or companies pay to make more visible among those suggested.

WhatsApp has always reiterated that these adverts do not interfere with private conversations. Chats, calls and groups remain separate and are not used to personalize advertising. The new subscriptionaccording to what emerged, would allow us to remove any form of advertising from this section. Those who choose to pay will no longer see ads after viewing a certain number of statuses and will not find sponsored channels among those suggested. The experience would then become free of promotional interruptions, while leaving the rest of the app functioning unchanged.

A central aspect is the optional nature of the plan, which means that no user will be forced to sign up to it: a free version with advertising will continue to exist, alongside a paid version without ads. This approach seems to respond to European and British regulations, which require greater freedom of choice and transparency in advertising-based models, and follows what has already been seen on Facebook and Instagram.

The descriptive screens of the WhatsApp subscription. In the one on the left you can see the reference to the subscription pricing, equal to 4 euros/month. Credit: WABetaInfo.



Subscription management and monthly fee: 4 euros per month

There subscription management it would take place via in-app purchase, i.e. directly within the app using the Google Play Store payment system. Users will be able to activate or deactivate renewal at any time, as with other digital subscriptions, with a possible technical delay of up to 15 minutes to make the changes effective.

Regarding the matter pricesat the moment the beta version of WhatsApp specifies a fee as an indicative amount 4 euros/monthbut this is not a definitive figure. The cost may vary based on the country or whether the WhatsApp account is connected to the Meta Account Management Center, a system that unifies profile management between the different platforms of the group directed by Mark Zuckerberg. It is not yet clear whether Meta will offer a single subscription valid for multiple apps or separate plans, and for this reason the price remains the subject of strong speculation, at least at the time we are writing the article.