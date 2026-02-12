Paolo Borsellino humiliated by the State: what his brother Salvatore wrote to the magistrates





Salvatore Borsellino, 83 years old, brother of the magistrate Paolo Borsellino, killed with five agents of his escort, has been waiting for two months for the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office to carry out urgent and surprise investigative measures in the investigation into the instigators of the Via d’Amelio massacre. The activity was ordered on 19 December 2025 by the judge for preliminary investigations, Graziella Luparello. Since then the Nissena Prosecutor’s Office has avoided the judge’s obligation by hypothesizing an alleged abnormality in the judicial decision (the first and only case in 78 years of a democratic Constitution). The matter, on the initiative of the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office, was entrusted to the Court of Cassation which, being an urgent and surprise investigation into a massacre and six murdered state servants, only registered the proceedings on 24 January 2026. And to date it has not yet set a hearing.

The voice of Salvatore Borsellino

Faced with this delay, which may have already undermined the need for urgency and surprise highlighted by Judge Luparello, on Tuesday 10 February 2026 Salvatore Borsellino wrote a letter to the president of the fifth criminal section of the Court of Cassation. His lawyer, Fabio Repici, signs it, as is customary. But the voice is his. We publish it.

“Only this morning I finally received communication regarding the registration of the proceeding and its assignment to the fifth criminal section. The proceeding originates from the appeal for alleged abnormality brought by the public prosecutor of Caltanissetta against the order (which rejected the request for dismissal and ordered the public prosecutor to carry out further investigations), issued by the investigating magistrate of Caltanissetta on 19 December 2025”.

The paradox of abnormality

“Purely paradoxically, the appeal for the alleged abnormality, rather than removing it, caused a situation of stasis in the proceedings, with the non-compliance of the appellant public prosecutor with respect to at least some of the provisions of the third judge. In relation to the situation created, I found myself in need, already on January 28th, to address the First President and the Attorney General, with a note that I attach hereto, in order to avoid unnecessary repetitions”.

“It only remains for me to reiterate that my client Salvatore Borsellino, brother of Doctor Borsellino and as such a person offended by the crime of massacre, has a pressing interest in the no longer postponable setting of the hearing and in the even less postponable release of a copy of the order issued on 19 December 2025 by the investigating magistrate of Caltanissetta (target of the public prosecutor’s appeal) and the consequent cassation appeal proposed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Caltanissetta”.

A month and a half already lost

“Salvatore Borsellino has an urgent need to receive the two documents indicated, since he refuses to believe that what has been established is an anomalous procedure which sadly recalls the infamous borderau of the Dreyfus affair. Over a month and a half has already passed since the order of the investigating judge of Caltanissetta and the public prosecutor’s office is still not carrying out at least the investigation activity (among the numerous, I imagine) ordered by the investigating judge and the main object of the appeal. At least the knowledge of those documents it helps my client to know that there is a limit to the danger of violating democratic legality in ascertaining the truth about the Via D’Amelio massacre”.

Borsellino massacre, an Israeli agency had to save the super-killer: why a new misdirection is suspected – by Fabrizio Gatti

The relevance of the Caltanissetta investigation, 34 years after the attack of 19 July 1993, is demonstrated by Paolo Borsellino’s red diary stolen immediately after the massacre (and probably still preserved) by state officials still in service or, in the meantime, who had gone on leave. The humiliation of the truth and the sacrifice of the victims continues.

