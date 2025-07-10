Paolo Cappuccio, poor chef: how much naivety from the cook with swastika





We would not like to be prophets of misfortune, but we fear that in the coming months the business will not be swollen for chef Paolo Cappuccio, who ended up in the storm for his post published on Facebook, and then removed, to look for staff to join his kitchen brigade for a 4 -star hotel in Trentino.

As he wrote in the post, from his research “Communist/Fancazzisti, Master Chef of the C *** o and related, are excluded. People with alcohol, drugs and sexual orientation problems”.

Despite the rapid cancellation of the post, the web has not forgotten or filed its words, and the chef ended up in a – since we speak of cuisine – media minister.

Some defended the 48 -year -old, who eight years ago conquered 149th place in the ranking of the best world restaurants at the Best Chef Award with the La Casa degli Spiriti restaurant on Lake Garda; A recognition that leaves no doubt about its qualities in the kitchen: evidently a hood is a magician in the stove, he knows deeply ingredients, preparations, combinations and, as reported in his curriculum, food design.

Many, however, have not appreciated his words at all, accusing him of an intolerance towards those who are different from him who could trigger many allergic reactions, among potential customers.

When the controversy was now mounted with the whip with the whip, hooded tried to clarify what he meant, being interviewed by Cruciani and Porec to the transmission La Zanzara on Radio24 (below the full video).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqjdlisqjf4

After initially trying to reject the accusations of being a fascist saying to Corriere del Trentino that “we are still talking about fascism of 100 years ago with the world in war” – and instead communism in Italy is alive and well known – in Cruciani and Porec the chef has revealed that he had a tattoo of the altar of the homeland, one of Benito Mussolini and one of a swastika. So perhaps fascism is not a closed page of his and our past?

He said he had made these tattoos as a “gesture of rebellion”, we do not know well against who, and then he stressed that communism also made deaths, that Guevara was a cog … and that he persecuted the homosexuals, and in the end that yes, Mussolini was wrong to ally with Hitler (and therefore he was wrong to tattoo the swastika?), But as a typical defense of the Duce, also good things “.

Because fascism and communism are not the same

Cappuccio then explained that he had it with what he calls communists because, unlike the people he identifies as on the right (who knows if he also refers to the “Muslims, Chinese, Romanians and Neapolitans” who said to be part of his staff), have too many pretensions: “They ask how many hours we do and on Sunday they want to be paid for double”. An attitude according to him wrong, because it should be accepted to work without time limits and get paid on holidays as on weekdays: we imagine with some tricks, because we understand that by law on holidays the hourly payments are actually higher.

Finally, on the “effective” unwelcome to him, he explained to Radio24 that due to sexual orientation problems he intended to refer “to a sexual orientation linked to minors and not linked to men/men or women/women”. He practically does not want pedophiles in his cuisine: a certainly shareable choice, however badly expressed, even if perhaps pedophiles do not present themselves as such to work interviews.

Shortly thereafter, however, Cappuccio pulled out a bar homophobia manual argument, answering a question about the gay pride with the phrase: “I am straight and I don’t go to skid that I like the F ***”. Perhaps a hood does not know that until a few years ago homosexuality was a reason for persecutions and condemnations all over the world, and in many countries it is still, while there are no persecutions, killings and criminal convictions in history to those who declare themselves heterosexual.

In any case, Cappuccio said what he wanted to say and, at least from his point of view, the case is closed. As we wrote at the beginning, however, we fear that in the coming months the hooded affairs can suffer several negative repercussions, even if many have defended him and have lined up on his side.

If we think about it, his case has some analogy with that of Elon Musk, who perhaps has not been tattooed but, since he climbed the Trump Chariot magazine and cut with the acceptance of the already small American social status to the sound of “all useless expenses”, has seen Tesla’s sales fall frighteningly all over the world.

Because, to make it short, the buyers of Elon Musk’s cars are not the typical Trumpian voters, who on average have a large distrust if not an open hostility towards electric vehicles, but, to use local labels, the “radical chic”, the “Greeks” who want to reduce pollution.

Now, maybe we are wrong, but the starred restaurants and luxury hotels do not seem exactly the favorite destinations of the nostalgics of fascism and by those who work 12 hours on Sunday, being paid as if they had worked 6 hours on Wednesday.

Of course, in the rich Northeast, where he moved from Naples for work, he is full of entrepreneurs and high -sinaworks, with historic sympathies for the Northern League or for other parties on the right, who certainly appreciate his cuisine and will not be influenced by this story. As there are billionaires of the Silicon Valley who appreciate Trump and have some Tesla in their car park.

However, we suspect that a good slice (of cake) of its clientele is made up of “goodists” who willingly spend hundreds of euros for a meal but which are quite sensitive and susceptible to words such as those of hood.

Parenzo, in transmission, has already made one say in which places to work to be sure to avoid them: here, if others will do how the colleague of Cruciani and boycotte restaurants and hotels where he works, for the chef there are hard times.