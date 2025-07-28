Paolo Sottocorona is the king of the summer of La7. His weather totales the share record





7.8% on July 21, 8.6% on 22, 9.5% on 23, 7.2% on 24, 8.4% on 25, 7.7% on 26 and 7.4% on Sunday morning. These are the share data of “Omnibus Weather”, a small eight -minute information parenthesis broadcast daily on La7 from 7.55 to 8.03. To conduct the strip is Paolo Sottocorona who, on all the occasions mentioned, has totaled the highest percentage of the network on the entire day.

Call it amulet, lucky charm, or much more simply an institution. “They asked Einstein why he often went to find the child of the neighbor and replied that he liked his snacks and that the little one liked how he carried out the math homework,” he declares under the TODAY. “It goes without saying that I am not Einstein, but evidently someone likes how I do their homework.”

A irony that, however, hides an awareness matured over the years. Because the exploit is not sudden, let alone isolated. The subcorone weather grinds listens to both in summer and in winter, with the leadership on the Auditel front which in the latter case is however contested and often assigned to “eight and a half” by Lilli Gruber.

“I put mine of mine, it’s not the naked and raw forecast”

But it is above all in the hottest months that a ‘guarantee’ is needed and the Tuscan meteorologist is the antidote to all alarmism and seasonal exaggerations. “I believe that more than about the forecorone forecasts, we can talk about the predictions according to Sottocorona,” he continues. “Perhaps the way of sharing them with those who follow me changes, compared to other colleagues. Surely mine, I add information, comments, some reflection on time and on life, it is not the naked and raw forecast. And then there are the highly appreciated meteorological photos that send me. Of course, all this is possible thanks to La7, which gives me time and way”. Yes, because Sottocorona makes the forecasts and, above all, sets in motion a real correspondence with the public, between suggestions, curiosities and images broadcast. A direct, confidential relationship, which generates an inevitable empathy that is confirmed around 1pm, when it reappears on video, this time inside “the air that pulls”. “I am aware of it, but it is not something that I have intentionally built. I think question and offer met. For professional reasons I had to propose an effective teaching communication. This I had and this I used. If people appreciate this simple and direct mode, I would say spontaneous, I am very happy”.

In La7 since 2002 and even first family face for Telemontecarlo viewers, Sottocorona is therefore considered an iconic face. “Marriage presupposes love. It may seem like a big word, but no lasting marriage twenty -three years on a whim or even for interest. Define me an iconic face is a big word. But I recognize that if it talks with someone it is easy to feel like saying: ‘Subocorona who? That of La7?’. If this means being an identification profile, then yes, they are.

The spring will be seventy -eight in December, yet Sottocorona does not demonstrate their age. Almost to want to confirm the thesis of a face always the same as herself. “I will continue until the pump holds me, as they say in Rome! La7 has always given me and gives me its trust, also in the form of chronological time. I think that La7 holds the longest weather record in the history of television not only Italian: 5-8 minutes, sometimes even 12. My task is to honor the commitment, always trying to improve, with more information, more understandable cards, and increasingly consideration for the needs that the public shows. I will continue to do ”.

And the rest? “Someone claimed that if you do a job you like, you will never work a day in your life. In any case, in the afternoon I am free, and for my passions such as the motorcycle, sailing and running I don’t even have to make the forecasts, because they are already made – he laughs – and then the holidays properly made them, two or three weeks in August”.