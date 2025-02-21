Paradise 2 will be there? Disney’s decision+

And it’s immediately bis. Disney+ announces that the original drama series Paradiseproduced by 20th Television, has been renewed for a second season.

Paradise, the numbers of a success

The series started immediately very strong. From the streaming platform they explain that the title obtained 7 million views in its first week on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally. In addition to this Paradise It is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paradise on Disney+: the cast, the plot and the production

The political thriller is conceived by Dan Fogelman and has as its protagonist Sterling K. Brown in the role of the agent Xavier Collins. In the cast of the first season there are also James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV. The Executive Producer are Dan Fogelman, Sterling K. Brown, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hobelg, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers. Paradisesays the synopsis, is set in a quiet community inhabited by some of the most important people in the world. But this serenity is shattered when a shocking murder occurs and a high -risk investigation opens.

Paradise, the finale of the first season and when season 2 comes out on Disney+

The ending of the first season of Paradise debuts on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. For the second season they have not been announced at the moment. The series will probably arrive at the end of 2025 or in the first months of 2026.