Paramount+, all releases for February 2026

Films, reality shows, series. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with several new features. Here are all the releases of February 2026 on the streaming platform.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (February 2, 2026)

It starts on February 2, 2026 with Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoningthe latest adventure of Ethan Hunt which closes the film series that began in 1996. Directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie, the film resumes the events Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and brings to fruition the final confrontation between Hunt and the rebel artificial intelligence known as the Entity. At the heart of the mission is the search for the Russian nuclear submarine Sevastopol, submerged under the polar ice cap, and the AI ​​source code stored in the cruciform key.

A very high tension story, with twists, extreme sequences and spectacular stunts, many of which performed by Tom Cruise himself. The cast also includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny.

Italia Shore, season 3 (3 February 2026)

It continues on February 3, 2026 with the third season of Italy Shorethe MTV show. In this edition there is the arrival of Floriana Secondi, who joins the team in the role of Boss: she has the task of following the kids, organizing big parties, but also supervising how they take care of the house. The protagonists of the docu-reality will stay in a splendid villa in Fregene, on the Lazio coast, which will be the setting for the new memorable episodes. In the new season, “Spadino” (Samuele), 26 years old, from Rome will return; Marcolino (Piermarco) 24 years old, from Anzio; Nikita, 24 years old, from Milan and Ale (Alessandro), 24 years old, from Rome. They will be added: Stefano, 21 years old, Lentini (SR); Eleonora, 18 years old, Turin; Eduardo, 22 years old, Naples; Marta, 24 years old, Zagarolo (RM); The sisters Sara, 19 years old and Greta, 23, Florence.

Mutual friends (13 February 2026)

It continues on February 13, 2026 with Mutual friendsthe film directed by Marco Castaldi, with Raoul Bova, Francesca Inaudi, Beatrice Arnera and Luca Vecchi. There are four characters, three friends and two couples, faced with the most mysterious and universal of questions, says the synopsis: what is love? Marco and Giulia have been married for several years and receive the news of their friend Veronica’s imminent wedding to Claudio, a boy they met only a few months before. The news triggers an emotional spiral that involves both couples and forces them to confront their true needs, with undeclared desires and with wounds that have remained open over time. Time is running out, because the wedding is getting closer and closer, like an inevitable showdown that no one can postpone any longer. The story is by Clemente Meucci, while the screenplay is signed by Luca De Bei, Chiara Laudani and Clemente Meucci himself.

The Smurfs – The Movie (25 February 2026)

Ends February 25, 2026 with The Smurfs – The Moviea film directed by Chris Miller, with Matt Landon as co-director, which sees Smurfette lead a team of Smurfs on a mission in the real world to save Papa Smurf, kidnapped by the evil Gargamel and his brother Razamella. The film also explores the origins of the Smurf family, introducing Papa Smurf’s brothers, Ken and Ron. An animated musical that reinvents the historical saga by mixing adventure, humor and original songs, designed for kids & family audiences. Production was handled by Paramount Animation in partnership with Paramount Pictures, marking a new chapter for the franchise afterward The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2And The Smurfs – Journey into the secret forest.

