Horror, Mystery, Crime and much more. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are the releases of October 2025 on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, all the release of October 2025

Ozzy: no escape from now (7 October 2025)

It starts on October 7th with Ozzy: no escape from nowthe documentary about the last six years of life of the rock legend directed by Tania Alexander and made in collaboration with the Osbourne family. The film follows the difficult path between surgical interventions, growing health problems and the effects of Parkinson’s diagnosis, restoring an authentic and courageous portrait that shows how chronic pain has affected his mental health and music composed in those years. Conceived as a portrait in life, after Ozzy’s disappearance on 22 July 2025 the film is a tribute to his determination, his talent and his courage, which made him a hero for millions of fans all over the world. Next to the Osbourne family, friends and colleagues such as Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns N ‘Roses), Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield (metal), Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (Tool), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Zykk, Zakk) participate in the documentary. Wylde, Andrew Watt, Billy Morrison, Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Mike Inez (Alice in Chains) and Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), which offer personal and unpublished perspectives on man and artist.

Playing Gracie Darling (October 9, 2025)

Continue on 9 October 2025 with Playing Gracie Darlingsupernatural mystery in six episodes produced by Curio Pictures. The series explores the deep ties of female friendship, the disturbing power of memory and unsolved secrets of a small community struggling with the unknown. Twenty -seven years earlier, the fourteen year old Gracie Darling disappeared during a spirit session. Since then, the country’s boys have transformed its history into a ghostly game that bears its name: “Playing Gracie Darling”. But when another young girl disappears in disturbing circumstances similar, Joni – her best friend of the time – is forced to return to the past and face truths that have never really been buried. Created and written by Miranda Nation and directed by Jonathan Brough, in the cast there are Morgana O’Reilly, Dame Harriet Walter, Rudi Dharmalingam, Celia Pacquola, Annie Maynard, Dan Spielman and Anne Tenney.

Vicious (October 10, 2025)

Continue on 10 October with ViciousHorror films written and directed by Bryan Bertino with Dakota Fanning flanked by Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard, Devyn Nekoda, Klea Scott and Emily Mitchell.

In the film the protagonist Polly unexpectedly receives a mysterious box with a disturbing ritual to do: insert something he needs, something he hates and something he loves inside. What looks like a game soon turns into a nightmare with open eyes, in which reality and memory are confused and the protagonist is forced to make impossible choices in order not to be devoured by the darkness inside and outside of her.

Alma and the Wolf (21 October 2025)

It goes on on October 21 with Alma and the Wolfa horror film directed by Michael Patrick Jann and written by Abigail Miller. The protagonists of the film Ethan Embry in the role of Ren Accord, Li Jun Li in the role of Alma, Jeremie Harris, Lukas Jann, Kevin Allison, Mather Zickel, Beth Malone, Alexandra Doke and Dana Millican. Set between disturbing landscapes and suspended atmospheres, the film follows the dark and mysterious bond that is established between Alma and a threatening presence that pushes her in a vortex of fear, visions and buried secrets.

Mayor of Kingstown, season 4 (October 26, 2025)

Ends on October 26 with Mayor of KingstownCo-Creata series by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco. The cast includes Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi. In the fourth season, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened by new players who try to fill the emptiness of power left by the Russians, forcing him to confront the war between bands that follow and stop those who want to swallow the city. In the meantime, with his most in dangerous affections than ever, Mike will have to deal with a new director of the determined prison and protect his loved ones as he faces the demons of the past.

