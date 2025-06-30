Paramount+, all the releases of July 2025

Series, films, documentaries. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with many news. Here are all the releases of July 2025 on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, the releases of July 2025

Dexter: Resurrection, season 1 (11 July 2025)

It starts on 11 July 2025 with Dexter: Resurrectionreturn of Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan. The series resumes history a few weeks after the events of Dexter: New Blood: Harrison Morgan shot to his father Dexter, who awakens from the coma, discovering that the son disappeared without leaving a trace. Determined to remedy the mistakes of the past, Dexter leaves for New York in search of him. His path is intertwined with that of the detective Angel Batista (David Zayas), which reopens wounds of the past. The cast also includes Uma Thurman (Charley), Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan), Nito Guma Mbaho Mwine (Blessing Kamara), Kadia Saraf (Detective Claudette Wallace), Dominic Fumusa (Detective Melvin Oliva), Emilia Suárez (Elsa Rivera), James Remar (Harry Morgan) and Peter Dinklage (Leon Prater). Among the guest stars are Neil Patrick Harris (Lowell), Krysten Ritter (Mia), Eric Stonestreet (AL) and David Dastmalchian (Gareth).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, season 3 (17 July 2025)

Continue on July 17, 2025 with the third season Strange New Worldsthe Stark Trek franchise series. In this new season, we find the crew of the Osserprise, always under the command of Captain Pike, struggling with the outcome of the clash with the Gorn that took place at the end of the second season. But new forms of life and civilizations await them on the horizon, together with a new antagonist who will test the courage and determination of the crew. With an innovative approach to the classic spirit of Star Trek, the third season combines adventure, faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, crossing narrative genres never explored before. The cast includes Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, with the participation of Guest Star such as Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, and the special presence of Paul Wesley.

Matlock (July 27, 2025)

Ends on 27 July 2025 with Matthe series that reimmagins the famous legal drama of the eighties and rewrites it in a contemporary key. Kathy Bates plays the role of “Matty” Matty’s role of “Matty”, a brilliant seventy -year -old who, after reaching success at a young age, decides to return to work in a prestigious law firm where he uses his modest air and cunning tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), an elderly lawyer with thirst for justice, while Olympia’s ex -husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), son of the head of the study, is intrigued by Matty and his intelligence. Matty works alongside the younger members of the studio – the charismatic Billy (David del Rio) and the ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis) – while trying to establish himself in his new high -risk world.

