Paramount+, all the releases of March 2025

A horror body, a nightmare holiday, a life without sleep, my father the serial killer and much more. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are the March releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, the releases of March 2025

The Substance (March 4, 2025)

It starts on March 4, 2025 with The Substance. The film Horror Body directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Demi Moore at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival has won the prize for the best screenplay and was worth a Golden Globe for Demi Moore as the best leading actress and presents herself at the Oscar 2025 with 5 nominations in the categories for the best film, the direction, best leading actress, script and better makeup. The film features Demi Moore in the role of Elisabeth, Marghareth Qualley in the role of Sue and Dennis Quaid in the role of Harvey. Joseph Balderrama, Oscar Lesage, Gore Abrams, Vincent Colombe, Olivier Raynal, Tiffany Hofsteter, Matthew Geczy, Philip Schurer and Jiselle Henderkott are also in the cast.

Stags (March 7, 2025)

Continue on March 7, 2025 with Stagsthe series with Nico Mirallegro, Charlie Cooper and Asim Chaudhry who tells the farewell party to the celibacy in South America of Stu and his friends. What was supposed to be a week of drinks, drugs and fun, recites the synopsis, turns into a nightmare when the airport safety discovers that one of the components of the group is marked cocaine. Instead of getting on a plane, the group is locked up in a notorious and depraved prison on an island, managed by two brothers, drug traffickers and in war between them. It becomes clear that the group must choose which side to be on having some chance of survival. Friendships and loyalty are put to the test and sacrificed, while studying his friends begin to ask themselves: who will be able to return home?

Insomnia (11 March 2025)

Continue on 11 March 2025 with Insomnia. The series tells the story of Emma – a career woman – who, a few days before her fortieth birthday, stops sleeping. Just as his mother did before suffering a violent psychotic collapse when Emma was five years old. Her mother had always told her that they shared the same “bad blood”, and now Emma is terrified that it is true. Furthermore, he cannot help but feel that something else is wrong: his mother suddenly died, her sister reappears unexpectedly in her life and feels as if she were observed. Only by investigating the truth of his past Emma can he find the answers he needs to prevent the tragedy from hitting it again.

BFF – Best Friends Forever (March 14, 2025)

On March 14, 2025, we go on with BFF – Best Friends Foreverthe film directed by Alessandro Pavanelli, written by Andrea Fazzini and starring Anna Ferzetti, Ambra Angiolini and Massimo Poggio. Anna and Virginia, tells the synopsis of the comedy, are two forty -year -olds of success and friends for a lifetime. Their friendship is based on amused and mischievous competitiveness, especially in the conquest of men. But a serious relationship? A family? Virginia often falls in love but thinks she has not yet found the right one. Anna is sure she doesn’t want a story. But both are wrong. One day they fall in love with the same man: Diego. What, initially, is an “honest” loving battle between two women in love, soon turns into a war without exclusion of blows. Love does not count anything anymore. It matters to win. Snatch the man from the other’s arms. Triumph at the expense of everything and everyone. Especially at the expense of the object of their initial desire: Diego, male alpha disassembled one piece at a time. Because as an ancient said Tibetan says: “The only most dangerous thing about a woman are two women”.

Happy Face (March 21, 2025)

March 21, 2025 is the turn of Happy Facethe series inspired by the true story of Melissa G. Moore with Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne and Benjamin Mackey. At 15, the synopsis tells, Melissa G. Moore discovers that his beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, he changes his name, guarding his secret while the father is discounted by life imprisonment. Starting from the true story, the series follows Melissa and his father imprisoned. After decades of absence of contacts, the man finds a way to return by force to his daughter’s life. In a race against time, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is about to be put to death for a crime committed by his father.

Dongjae, The Good or the Bastard (March 28, 2025)

On March 28, 2025 ends with Dongjae, The good or the BastardSouth Korean thriller spin-off of the drama Stranger And Created Lee Soo-Yeon, co-scribed by Hwang Ha-Jung and Kim Sang-Won, directed by Park Gun-Ho and played by Lee Joon-Hyuk and Park Sung-Woong. The series revolves around the life of the prosecutor SEO Dong-Jae who works at the District Public Prosecutor of Cheongju, but has an uncertain future due to the stigma associated with his past. He is assigned a case of murder of a high school and finds himself on the edge of the razor: between his intuition as a prosecutor and his instincts as an opportunist.

