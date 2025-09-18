Paris revolutionizes his subway: here is the new map of the Grand Paris Express

The new vagons of the $ metro -de -French metro (line 18). Credit: Grand Paris Express



The “Grand Paris Express“consists of a revolutionary infrastructure project which aims to modify the public transport network of the Region of the Region in a revolutionary wayÎle-de-French. The primary intent is that of Improve the connection Among the various neighborhoods of the city of Paris, especially those located in more peripheral areas, so as not to make the crossing of the city center necessary – all with very interesting economic implications. The project involves the creation of Four new automatic metro lines (Lines 15, 16, 17 and 18) and the extension of two existing lines (lines 11 and 14).

The project will be integrated with 200 km of new lines90% of which will be underground. They are planned well 68 new stations, which will connect more than 95% to the existing transport network (RER, Transylien, Metro, Tram and Bus). The ambition is to reach over two million passengers per day and the estimated investment is around 35-36 billion euroseven if this value has been reviewed several times during the progress of the works.

The new map of the Paris Metro. Credit: Hektor, cc by -sa 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons



The entire project is managed by the Société du Grand Paris with the participation of numerous international companies, including the Italian webuild group, which is engaged in the construction of different sections and stations.

The project is under construction, with various opening phases provided up to 2030. One of the most important goals was the completion of the south extension of the Line 14which now connects Orly airport with the center of Paris in about 25 minutes. Further partial openings are scheduled in the coming years for other lines, such as the Line 15with the first sections that should enter service starting from the end of 2026. The Line 16 and the Line 17 they will have sections that will become operational by 2026.