Peaky Blinders (in addition to the film) will have two new sequel series: Netflix’s announcement

Peak Blinders are about to return! The beloved series with Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby will have not one but two sequel series. In addition to the film, already announced and coming soon in cinemas, there will also be two new series that will continue the story of Peaky Blinders by telling a new generation of Shelby. Behind these two new projects of Netflix and BBC the creator of the original series returns Steven Knight together with Cillian Murphy, executive producer of the two new shows.

The two new series of Peaky Blinders will be made up of 6 episodes each and shot ai Digbeth Loc. Studios of Birmingham. Both series will be produced by Kudos (Sas Rogue Heroes, House of Guinness, Grantchester) and Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders S1-6, The Peaky Blinders Film ). The temporal line of the sequel will follow the events of the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders film, currently in post-production.

“I am excited to announce this new chapter in the story of Peaky Blinders – said Steven Knight -. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city that rises from the ashes of the blitz. The new generation of Shelby has taken the wheel and will be an incredible journey”.

Peaky Blinders: the plot of the sequel

Great Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed during the Second World War, Birmingham is building a better future of cement and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to control the massive reconstruction project of the city becomes a brutal competition with mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunities and dangers, and sees the Shelby family as always at the center of its bloody heart.

Peaky Blinders: When the sequel comes out on Netflix

To date, a debut date of the sequel to Peaky Blinders sequel has not yet been announced but they will undoubtedly come out after the cinema launch of the cinema Peaky Blinders movies with Cillian Murphy .