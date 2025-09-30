"People we meet on vacation"the new romantic film by Netflix: trailer and when it comes out

Netflix has in store, for all lovers of romantic comedies, a new title ready to make anyone fall in love. It is titled “People We Meet On Vacation” and is one of the first films that will debut on the streaming platform next year bringing a love story taken from the bestseller of Emily Henry on the screen.

People we meet on vacation: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19dyv7kpmx8undefined

People we meet on vacation: the plot

For almost ten years, all the summers, the carefree Poppy and the reserved Alex have undertaken an adventurous journey together, but after several years in which they have stopped feeling, a fateful journey will bring them back together to face the unexpressed feelings they feel and have always felt for each other.

The best romantic series on Netflix

People we meet on vacation: the cast

The protagonists of the film are Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) and Tom Blyth (Hunger Games – The Ballad of the Usignol and the Snake).

People We Meet On Vacation: when it comes out on Netflix

People We Meet On Vacation comes out on Netflix on January 9, 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far