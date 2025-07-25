Percy Jackson and the Olympus 2 gods on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

A new adventure. Disney+ announces the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympus godsthe series based on the best-seller books by Rick Riordan. Here is the trailer, the cast, the plot and all the previews of the fantasy for children directly from San Diego Comic-Con.

Percy Jackson and the gods of Olympus 2, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozgb9hbb-fg

Percy Jackson and the gods of Olympus 2, the advances on the plot

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympus gods It is based on The sea of monstersthe second chapter of Rick Riordan’s best-seller series, published by Disney Hyperion and published in Italy by Mondadori. After the barrier of the half -breed camp is broken, Percy Jackson embarks into an egg odissea in the sea of monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the only thing that could save the field: the golden fleece. With the help of Annabeth, Clarisse and his new half -brother, the Cyclops Tyson, Percy’s survival is vital in the struggle to stop Luke, the Titan Chrono and their imminent plan to break down the half -breed field and, to follow, also the Olympus.

Percy Jackson and the gods of Olympus 2, the cast

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympus gods It is played by Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Timothy Simons And Daniel Diemer.

Percy Jackson and the gods of Olympus 2, production

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympus gods He sees in the role of Executive Producer Steinberg and Dan Shotz together with Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vain of Gotham Group, Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell of Gotham Group, DJ Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

Percy Jackson and the Olympus 2 gods, when it comes out

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympus gods Debutta on Disney+ in December 2025.