Phthalates in perfumes are not dangerous: what the EU regulations say for cosmetics

Just scroll through social media to come across videos or posts that warn against an everyday and seemingly harmless gesture: spraying yourself with perfume. We hear everything said that they are dangerous because they contain phthalates that is, endocrine disruptors, which make you fat, which damage the thyroid because they are sprayed right on the neck. But how much truth is there in these statements? The answer, based on current regulations and scientific studies, is… absolutely nothing.

All the cosmetic productsand therefore also perfumes, currently on the market in Europe are safe. This is not an opinion, but a legal obligation imposed by strict European regulations.

In fact, the European Union has one of the strictest regulations in the world on cosmetics so no product can be sold unless it passes several safety tests. The Regulation (EC) no. 1223/2009bans 1328 substances, including many substances carcinogenic, mutagenic And toxic for reproduction, but also various endocrine disruptors.

Here, in this list there are no substances used in perfumes, such as Diethyl Phthalateabbreviated as DEPused as a fixative to make the fragrance last longer. Therefore the DEP is not prohibited, also because the experts of the Scientific Committee for Cosmetic Products and Non-Food Products have already assessed the possible toxicity of this substance. The results of the analyzes are reassuring and leave no room for doubt. The official opinion states:

The SCCNFP believes that the safety profile of diethyl phthalate justifies its use in cosmetic products at current levels. At this time the SCCNFP does not recommend any specific warnings or restrictions under the currently proposed conditions of use.

Therefore, the idea that spraying perfume on your neck can damage your thyroid or alter your hormonal system is a myth with no scientific basis. European citizens are protected by an extremely rigorous network of controls and we can continue to use our favorite fragrances with peace of mind, knowing that their safety is guaranteed by scientific committees that constantly monitor the permitted ingredients.