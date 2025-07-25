Physical: from 100 to 1, the Korean reality show on strength reaches Italy: the cast, how it works, when it comes out

We at uisjournal.com had anticipated him exclusively only one day ago and now the official announcement of Netflix has arrived. The reality show “Physical: from 100 to 1” comes to Italy and among the hundred competitors ready to show their physical, resistance, mental estate, strategy and leadership skills, there are also several VIPs and former famous athletes. Who am I? Here is the cast, how the show works and when it comes out on Netflix

Physical: from 100 to 1, when and how the Netflix reality show is born

“Physical: 100 to 1” is a South Korean format that arises from an idea of the producer of the series Jang I have already. To push him to think of a series of physical challenges to submit the best athletes in the country was a poster randomly seen by Jang I already have in a fitness center where the members of the gym appeared with various types of physics, among which the “best physicist of the month” would have been elected.

So he came the idea of trying to understand, creating a race made of physical tests but also of mental strength, strategy, resistance, such as training, predisposition, capacity makes a physique the most leafy of all.

Physical: 100 to 1 Italy: how the reality show works

100 competitors challenge each other in competitions that put their tender and their tenacity to the test to prove they are the best. But in the end only one of them will be able to win. Like modern gladiators, the 100 challengers will try to survive, making the most of the potential of their body and mental resistance. Try after test, only those who go beyond all limit can take home the victory.

Because PHysical from 100 to 1 never tires us

Physical: 100 to 1 Italy: the official cast

To compete among the 100 competitors of Physical Italia there are also many well -known votes of Italian sport and entertainment: the former rugby player of the Italian national team Mirco Bergamasco, the multi -edilled Olympic Tania Cagnotto, Elisabetta Canalis, athlete of Kickboxing and icon of the Italian show, the “lord of the rings” Jury Chechi, the legend of swimming Federica Pellegrini, Rugbista and TV face Alvise Rigo and Content Creator Luis Sal.

Physical: from 100 to 1 Italy, the Casting background

The casting work was imposing: over 1,000 people contact, 187 auditions on zoom (for a total of 130 hours) and 137 final selections carried out in presence. The youngest competitor is 22 years old, the most experienced 60. The selected profiles represent a wide range of disciplines: from triathlon to struggle, from American football to Skeleton, to niche sports such as Hyrox or Florentine historical football.

Physical from 100 to 1 Italy: when it comes out on Netflix

The first Italian edition of “Physical from 100 to 1” will be released soon on Netflix.

The editorial curator of the project is Roberta Briguglia, Capoprogetto Tommaso Marazza. The autoral team is composed of Lorenzo Campagnari, Valerio Trapasso, Christian Monaco, Federica Riva, Antonio Moreno and Barbara Strambi.

The scenography is by Marco Calzavara while the direction of photography is by Ivan Pierri. Luca Pennisi and Giampaolo Toselli are the executive producers.