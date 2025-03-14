Pi Greco Day 2025: here are the most curious records on the Greek pi ten years after his birth

The pi day, day of pi Greekthe March 14th 2025. This anniversary falls every year on this date because on March 14 in the Anglo -Saxon custom is written as 3/14, putting the month first and then the day, and this date remembers the number π that at school we learned about how 3,14 (Although this is just an approximation!).

But why π Is it so important that you have to celebrate it? The Greek pi is one constant mathematics that we find in many formulas ranging from the calculation of surfaces and volumes to electrical force, passing through the measurement of the corners, the study of the waves and much more. Who knows, maybe even for this reason it has become so popular as to stimulate the imagination of many people who have entered the Guinness of primates for establishing some record inspired by this number! In this article we tell you some of the most curious among these records.

The records of the Greek pi: how many figures of the π Can you recite by heart in a minute?

A challenge that has always been very popular is to be able to say as many figures as possible of the Greek pi. This is because the Greek pi has an infinite quantity of decimal figures: think that today we managed to calculate the former 62 bilion of figures later there comma of the π.

The record more recent than this challenge, established on February 20, 2025 precisely to celebrate the imminent Pi-Day of 14 March 2025, was established by Alberto Davila Aragon from the United Kingdom, a child only 10 years who became the prisoner of the record of the

Greater number of figures of the Greek pi recited By memory in a minute: 280 digits.

In fact, Alberto managed to recite 280 figures of the Greek Pi in a minute! His was not just a matter of memory, since, to pronounce 280 figures per minute you need to pronounce Almost 5 per second: it’s not as easy as it might seem! Alberto, in fact, is also a singer and has helped himself with rhythms and patterns, to memorize the figures, and with breathing techniques to increase the speed of acting of the numbers.

Can Greek more inspire a record writing style?

No breathing technique instead served a Michael Keith (USA) to establish the record of the

Longer literary work written in “Pylism“: 10,000 digits of the Greek pi

The Pylism is one writing style in English in which the Words lengths of a text correspond to Pi Greek figuresexactly in order. We can already see it in the title of the record work published by Michael Keith in 2010, “Not A Wake“, Which is made up of long words 3, 1 and 4 characters! The book begins with the following verses:

Now I Fall, a Tired Suburbian in Liquid Under the Trees, Drifting Alongside Forests Simmering Red in The Twilight Over Europe (…)

These first verses contain 21 words, whose lengths represent the first 21 digits of the Greek Pi: 3.14159265358979323846. This record work continues up to the 10,000 ° figure of the Greek pi: there is a little madness in this Pylism, Let’s face it!

Other records of the Greek Pi worthy of note

As we said, the Greek pi entered popular culture and is celebrated with record of various kinds including:

there bigger representation human of the π symbolconsisting of 2036 people;

human of the π symbolconsisting of 2036 people; The greater number Of stored figures (without time limits)70000;

Of (without time limits)70000; The record Of speed in typing the first 100 digitstype in just 14.22 seconds.

But among all the records, the more mathematical than all, that’s what concerns The last note of the Greek Pi which, according to the Guinness Book of Records, is currently the 62.831.853.071.796 Esimo (i.e. 62 bilioni, 831 billion, 853 million, 71 thousand and 796 well -known figures of the Greek Pi). This figure, as we know, cannot be the last, since The figures of the Greek pi are infinite And they follow each other without regularity.

Geopop’s “record”: the first Italian poetry in Pylish

Finally, while waiting that new records of the Greek Pi are recorded, we celebrate the PI Day 2025 by establishing us of us at Geopop one of our small records with a poetry, in Italian, in style Pylism dedicated to the Greek pi on a scientific dissemination site:

Either at random or all weighted,

The Greek number is still celebrated everywhere!

As you can see, our poetry contains 13 wordseach long as the respective corresponding figure of the first 13 digits of the Greek pi: 3.141592653589.