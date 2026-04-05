Piantedosi and the 30 women rule





“You can’t be a minister in this country if you haven’t had at least thirty women in your life.” A crude but effective dissertation by Andrea Ruggieri, former Forza Italia parliamentarian.

Bruno Vespa’s nephew takes out his theorem, already exposed at the time of the affair between Gennaro Sangiuliano and Maria Rosaria Boccia (which ended badly). From the series: if you haven’t had many life experiences, when you come to occupy a role of great power and prestige, the risk of going off the rails and derailing is very high. Especially in sprawling Rome – there is a whole literature, well represented by Dagospia – ready to purr to enchant you.

Conte sends the center-right into difficulty

It is Conte who sends the Government majority into fibrillation, but not Giuseppe (or Giuseppi) of San Giovanni Rotondo, the one who wants to deprive Elly Schlein of the leadership of the progressive broad camp. It is Claudia, from Aquino, in the Frusinate area, the woman who got the executive into trouble. Journalist, presenter, commentator, writer and many other things.

The one “very reserved about her private life” who revealed that she had a relationship with Matteo Piantedosi, minister of the interior, married (at least on record). The one Matteo Salvini would like to steal from cadrega: from the Northern League, in fact, little solidarity for the media case, while FdI raises a wall in its defense and FI calls everyone back to avoid chatter: it is only the business of Piantedosi and his family.

A strange story

The revelation is the result of an interview given to Marco Gaetani, the animator of Atreju, the Fratelli d’Italia event now second only to the Sanremo Festival in terms of level of guests and appeal. The interviewer claims that the question was asked of him, with the microphones turned off, by the protagonist of the interview. A few hours before the scoop to “Money.it”, Conte herself had released another one, this time to Virgilio.it, in which she announced urbi et orbi the desire to start a family with the person next to him, without naming him.

The story is quite strange and lends itself to plots and intrigue. We read about everything: it was Salvini, it was Corona, it’s a plot to overthrow Piantedosi, the left is involved and is preparing to bring down the Government. Armored in his office at the Interior Ministry, the minister – very serious in public appearances as every self-respecting prefect is taught to do – would have given a mandate to a trusted lawyer to check every inference regarding the tasks entrusted to the Conte. Among other things, we are still talking about little stuff, i.e. compensation of 100, 200 or 300 euros, few silver.

The political implication

There is no politics on these personal matters, that is, there should be no opposition. It applies to Piantedosi, it should also apply to Ilaria Salis, “pinched” in a hotel room with the assistant with a stormy past (like hers). Okay, but who do these politicians of today go arm in arm with? Who do they choose as lovers or business partners (the usual bungler Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove with the steakhouse)?

Are we the “voyeurs” and the moralists or are they the ones who let themselves be accompanied in an inappropriate way? On the other hand, this is the mandate that began with the end of the prime minister’s relationship with Andrea Giambruno, reported by Striscia la Notizia in unprofessional attitudes.

Conte, author of the book “Where silences are born”, after having garrulously announced the liaison, entrenched herself in the most classic of “no commentIn short, he is, or he is not, someone else Reject? Some similarities are evident, starting from the protagonist’s need to have a selfies with everyone, strictly respecting the level playing field, immortalising ourselves in initiatives with the entire constitutional arc.

But this is a different case and there will probably be no public aftermath for the minister, who will remain so. However Conte, unlike Boccia, in his personal Panini photo album also boasts Nanni Moretti, a very rare figure, the director of the “I do things, I see people“, the mantra of a whole world of men and women who whisper from too close to the powerful. And these, lately, are very little aware.