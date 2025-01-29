Plane takes fire on the track in South Korea at Busan airport, except 174 people in the Irbus

Stock image



Air disaster touched yesterday 28 January 2025, at 22:30 about (14:30 in Italy), when a Airbus caught fire on the track of theInternational Airport of Gimhae, in the South Korean city of Busan. The accident forced the authorities to evacuate all 167 passengers on board and 7 crew members. Fortunately, there are no victims but only 3 not serious injuriesinjured during the abandonment of the vehicle with inflatable slides. The vehicle, managed by Air Busanwas directed to Hong Kong And for the moment the exact causes of the fire are still to be clarified, even if from the first reconstructions it seems that it started from tail.

For the city of Busan it is the second plane crash of international resonance, after that of 29 December which involved a means of the Jeju Air, who crashed on the track of Muan airport causing 181 victims.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a Airbus A321 Of 17 years: it is a plane 44.51 long m, 3.97 m wide and with awing opening of 35.80 m. As anticipated, at the moment the authorities have not yet acquired sufficient elements to determine with certainty the causes of the accidenteven if it seems that everything started from tail and then interested the entire fuselage.

Fortunately, the intervention of the firefighters was extremely quick, just reaching the place 8 minutes after the accident and ask the flames in less than an hour.

Passengers tell how the vehicle has quickly filled with black smoke But, fortunately, everyone managed to abandon the vehicle after just 21 minutes From the appearance of the first flames in the queue, surviving.

To deepen Muan’s disaster, one of the most black pages of Southocorean aviation and to deepen and better understand the causes of the disaster, here is a video ad hoc On the subject: