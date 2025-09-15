Platonic, the new Turkish Netflix series: plot and when it comes out

The small screen continues to enrich the original Turkish productions, increasingly appreciated by the public for their romanticism, the passionate dramas and intrigues. Not even the streaming platforms are exempt from the charm of the dizi and Netflix proposes this month “Platonic”, a series that stages a family, the weight of fate and the inevitability of feelings, all in an setting with an undeniable charm: Alaçatı is one of the most characteristics of the Aegean coast.

Platonic: the plot

The story takes place in a small Boutique Hotel in Alaçatı, inherited by two sisters at the death of the mother. Determined to carry on the activity despite the difficulties, the two women try to defend family ties and their independence. However, everything changes with the arrival of a fascinating businessman who, under a false identity, presents himself as a simple guest of the hotel. The presence of this individual affects and overturns the balance: both sisters see in him the long -awaited twin soul, and the sentimental competition alternates with crucial choices for the future of the structure. In the meantime, family friends, village inhabitants and habitual customers of the hotel become part of an increasingly intricate plot, where love, secrets and destiny merge and confuse themselves.

Platonic: the cast

The television series sees in the cast:

Gupse Özay – creator and co -writer – plays the role of Gülten, one of the protagonist sisters;

Kerem Bürsin plays Kaan, the mysterious businessman who arrives in Alaçatı;

Öykü Karayel is Nedret, the other sister who divides the hotel management with Gülten;

Feri Baycu Güler (Emel), Ali İpin (Avni), Pınar çağlar Gençtürk (Nebahat), ülkü Duru (Hidayet), Mehmet Özgür (Ömer) and Ayşima Ateşedran (Mehtap), Yener Özer (Akış) and Eda and Eda and Eda and Eda Akalın (Renk).

At the direction there is Onur Bilgetay, who together with Özay also signs the script.

Platonic: when it comes out on Netflix

The series will be available on Netflix, all over the world, from September 18, 2025, with a first season of 8 episodes.

Platonic: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxfnqh_i6h4undefined