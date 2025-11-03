Playdate: trailer, plot and release date on Prime Video of the action comedy film starring Alan Ritchson and Kevin James

For those who, like us, adore Alan Ritchson’s Reacher, but would like to see it in a more playful version; and for those who have appreciated the comedy of Kevin James since the days of Hitch and would like to see him on the screen again, Playdate is coming to Prime Video, a comedy action film with Kevin James and Alan Ritchson (and Sarah Chalke, for Scrubs fans who are waiting for his return) in the role of two very particular dads, who organize a playdate between their respective children which turns into a fight for survival. Here is all the information on the cast, plot and release date, and at the bottom the official trailer in Italian for Playdate.

The cast of Playdate

The film is directed by Luke Greenfield (Bastards in Uniforms, The Girl Next Door). The cast includes Alan Ritchson, Kevin James, Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Benjamin Pajak, Banks Pierce, Hiro Kanagawa, with the participation of Stephen Root and Isla Fisher (whose series Wolf Like Me we recommend on Prime Video).

Playdate is produced by Luke Greenfield, Jason Benoit, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Mark Fasano, Jeffrey Greenstein. Executive producers are Alan Ritchson, Dan Spilo, Neil Goldman, Michelle Meyers, Alexis Garcia, Matthew Goldberg, Lee Broda, Jamal Sannon.

The plot of Playdate

When Brian (Kevin James), a recently out-of-work accountant, agrees to set up a meeting with Jeff (Alan Ritchson), a charismatic stay-at-home dad, and their children, he expects a quiet afternoon of chatting and playing football. Instead, he finds himself in a frantic fight for survival, pursued by a ruthless band of mercenaries. As Brian trudges through a series of ridiculous obstacles, his total lack of tactical skill stands in stark contrast to Jeff’s strangely prepared demeanor. Director Luke Greenfield hilariously collides the life of a suburban dad with high-voltage moments, transforming what should have been a normal afternoon into an absurd, action-packed adventure.

When Playdate comes out on Prime Video

The film, lasting 93 minutes, will be released on Prime Video on Wednesday 12 November.

Playdate, the trailer in Italian