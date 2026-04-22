Poker Face: the mystery series with ‘Orange is the New Black’ star Natasha Lyonne arrives on Sky

Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Natasha Lyonne returns to the small screen as the protagonist of “Poker Face”, a new mystery series born from the mind of Ryan Johnson, director and screenwriter of “Knives Out”.

A new story in which the actress and director, among the most creative and appreciated in Hollywood, is ready to show all her versatility after the successes of “Orange is the New Black” and the Netflix series “Russian Doll” where Lyonne is both in front of and behind the camera.

But let’s find out all the details of this title among the most anticipated of May 2026.

All the new series coming to Sky

Poker Face: the trailer









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Poker Face: the plot

Lyonne is Charlie, a woman with an extraordinary gift: recognizing when someone is lying. Aboard her Plymouth Barracuda, she crosses the country and, at each stop, finds herself involved in strange crimes that she can’t help but solve.

Poker Face: who’s in the cast

The cast of the series is very rich and, in addition to the protagonist Lyonne, features, among others, Adrien Brody, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte and Ron Perlman.

Poker Face: when it comes out on Sky and NOW

“Poker Face” debuts exclusively on Sky and NOW on May 29, 2026.