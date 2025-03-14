Pordenone will be the Italian capital of culture 2027: how the cities of culture are chosen

The Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli announced the appointment of Pordenone to Italian capital of culture for the 2027. A jury of 7 experts appointed by the Ministry of Culture has appointed the city of Friuli-Venezia Giulia for the innovative and inclusive cultural model, the strategic approach with which the project integrates different arts and the desire to make culture a sustainable development engine with a diversified program. In addition, the integration between cultural institutions, museum system, university and associations, and the particular attention paid to the youngnot only as users but as protagonists. Pordenone, who prevailed in the final on Alberobello (Puglia), Aliano (Basilicata), Brindisi (Puglia), Gallipoli (Puglia), La Spezia (Liguria), Pompeii (Campania), Reggio Calabria (Calabria), Sant’Andrea di Conza (Campania) and Savona (Liguria), will benefit from a loan of 1 million euros To create the initiatives provided for in the dossier.

Whoever chooses the Italian capital of culture and how to apply

There Italian capital of culture It is different every year: the cities they intend contribute to a announcement, and the winner comes appointed by the Ministry of Culture After being chosen by a jury of 7 expertsappointed by the Ministry itself. Every year the city is announced which will be the Italian capital of culture two years later: Pordenone, in fact, announced in 2025 will cover the title in 2027.

There duration of the cultural initiatives is of 1 yearthe period in which the city has the opportunity to embody and develop valuable cultural projects, projects and initiatives, expressing its voice and characteristics.

Municipal Palace of Produce, Italian capital of culture 2027.



History of culture capitals

The idea of ​​choosing a different city every year to carry out this project financed by the Ministry dates back to 2014when the then minister Dario Franceschini he decided to appoint Matera As the Italian capital of culture for 2019. The occasion was precious to bring attention to the city of Sassi, custodian of a wonderful heritage. Together with Matera they had applied to the first selection of 2014 Cagliari, Lecce, Perugia, Ravenna And Sienato which the joint title was entrusted for the following year, 2015.

In 2016 a decree was then issued that appoints Mantua Capital for 2016 e Pistoia for 2017. Since 2018 the Ministry then indexes the competition notice: in the same year the capital is Palermoin 2019 it is the turn of Matera and then the cities appointed are Parmato which the title is also extended in 2021 due to Covid, e Procida which wins the title in 2022. In 2023 the cities most affected by the pandemic are designated, Bergamo and Bresciato support them and strengthen them. In 2024 the Italian capital of culture was Pesaroin 2025 it is Agrigento and in 2026 it will be L’Aquila.

The criteria with which the capital of culture is chosen

The criteria of which the jury takes into account are 10:

Consistency of the project Compared to the purposes of the law and other initiatives to enhance the territory, as well as coordination and synergy of the proposed interventions Effectiveness of the project as a direct cultural action to strengthen the cohesion and of thesocial inclusionin terms of growth in demand and cultural supply Forecast of co -financing forms public and private, design sharing with other territorial bodies and with public and private subjects bearers present in the area, to be implemented in compliance with the current legislation on contracts and third sector Effectiveness of the structure in charge of the sustainable development and implementation of the project contained in the candidacy dossier and for monitoring the results Innovation and the ability of the solutions proposed to do use of new technologieseven for the purpose of the major involvement of young people and the enhancement of theaccessibility Capacity of the project Increase tourist attractiveness of the territory, also in terms of decreased presences Realization of public utility works and infrastructures intended to remain on the territory at the service of the community Consistency of the time schedule “Completion” effectintended as a ability to encourage the full realization of projects already started but not yet concluded Consistency of the objectives of the project with those established by theAgenda 2030 for the Sustainable development ofUN

The projects, initiatives and events that Pordenone will put on the pitch will be communicated in the coming months.