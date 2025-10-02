Postcards from Italy, Nicole Wallace will be the protagonist of the Italian-American series of first videos

A few days after the release on Prime Videos of is our fault?, The film that closes the very popular trilogy of Culpables, Amazon MGM Studios has announced that he has signed an exclusive contract with Nicole Wallace, the Noah who has obtained world fame with my fault? And is it your fault?, but who had already made it talk to Skam Spain and other Spanish and Latin American productions. And the first role after the signature of this contract will bring Wallace to Italy, for the already announced postcards TV series from Italy (first presented as Italian Postcards).

The first Wallace project under this agreement will therefore be the leading role in the Italian Original Italian series in English announced last summer, Postcards from Italy, as announced during the first event of the first video rings held in Ibiza to celebrate international successes at the Young Adult public.

What Postcards from Italy is about

The new Original Postcards series from Italy is created Lisa Riccardi and Damiano Bruè, and directed by Oscar -winning director Jessica Yu (Quiz Lady, Fosse/Verdon, Only Murders in the Building, The Morning Show). Postcards from Italy follows the misadventures of Mia, a young and spoiled New York heiress who is sent by the grandfather to Palermo, without money or luxury, to work as a real estate agent in the family business. Will a Upper West Side girl survive in Sicily without even a credit card? The production began in September. Postcards from Italy is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Gaumont Italia and will be available exclusively on first videos in over 240 countries and territories in the world.

Who is Nicole Wallace, the protagonist of Postcards from Italy

In addition to the Culpables trilogy there is much more in the curriculum of Nicole, who, born and raised in Madrid but with an American father, speaks perfectly Spanish and English, and we will see how he will get away with Italian.

Nicole also recites the Limited Series Original Chilean of Prime Video, the Casa degli Spiri, produced by Eva Longoria and out in 2026, based on the novel acclaimed by the criticism of Isabel Allende: Wallace interprets the young “Clara del Valle” together with a stellar Latin cast that includes Alfonso Herrera, Dolores Fonzi and Fernanda Castillo.

Previously, Nicole recited a Mas – Raising Voices in the limited series, based on the novel by Miguel Saez Carral, Spanish production of Netflix that has been successful globally.

The role that Nicole launched was that of the Spanish series Skam Spain, based on the popular Norwegian teen drama. Among his other cinematographic credits is the true film by Steffy Argeelich.

When postcards from Italy comes out

Considering the current state, the series will be released no earlier than the second half of 2026, if not in 2027.